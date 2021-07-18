Description of smart home standards: That’s why Google, Apple, and Amazon endorse it





Matter is a new smart home interoperability protocol supported by Apple, Google, Amazon, and other major smart home players of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. These companies are working together on the platform with the goal of better integrating all the best smart home devices.

Matter may not be as important to most people today, but it is a big issue for the immediate future of the smart home industry. As a unified connection authentication, Matter enables smart home devices from all different manufacturers to thrive in a single ecosystem.

Many smart home devices can already work together through Alexa, the Google Assistant, and other providers of multi-device smart home routines. However, most users need some apps to achieve the ideal settings and controls. Still, not all products work together.

Matter should help all these devices work well with each other. Matter can be expected to be rolled out to the best smart lights, the best smart locks, the best smart thermostats and all other popular IoT devices soon. Here’s what this means for you and for your smart home.

What’s wrong?

Matter is the name of the integrated connectivity standard that will be supported by the majority of smart home devices in the near future. According to the Matter website created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter is essentially an “approval seal”, meaning that smart devices will work together reliably.

Built on the Internet Protocol (IP), Matter enables IP-based networking between both smart home devices and smartphone apps or cloud services, making those devices convenient. Initially, devices that support Matter connect to threads and Wi-Fi networks via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), but that may change in the future as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies advance. There is.

Which smart home device works with Matter?

All Apple, Google and Amazon smart home devices work natively with the Matter protocol. This means that speakers such as the Apple HomePod Mini, Google Nest Audio, and Amazon Echo (4th Gen) will become popular products for hands-free smart home control on Matter systems.

Beyond the best smart speakers, devices from over 100 different companies are already working to support Matter. You can see the entire list of participants here, but names you’re likely to know include ecobee, TCL, Wyze, SmartThings, iRobot, Facebook, and Signify, the parent company of Philips Hue Lite.

In short, these companies’ new smart home devices feature labels that promote Matter compatibility, as well as support for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. Many existing smart home devices can also support Matter, eliminating the need to replace the entire setup to reach standards. In fact, Google has confirmed that many of the best Nest devices with Thread are ready to become “Matter device connection points” on Google I / O.

Problems and existing smart home protocols

If you are familiar with smart home spaces, you may know that Matter is not the first attempt to integrate devices. Zigbee, Z-Wave, Samsung SmartThings, and all the best smart home hubs continue to perform well, but there is no direct result of the cooperation of major smart home leaders.

More importantly, there is not enough to make smart home systems as easy as expected. There aren’t many new technologies to consider Matter live as a rebrand, but we’re working with all companies interested in working together to agree on privacy and interoperability standards.

Problem: outlook

Thanks to Matter, customers don’t have to be crazy about buying only the best Alexa compatible devices, the best Google Home compatible devices, or other assistant-specific products. Instead, devices purchased from reputable smart home brands simply need to be prepared to work together. With the involvement of all major smart home players, Matter aims to stimulate confidence in filling your home with internet-connected devices.

It is still unclear how the smart home system connected to Matter will navigate, but it is reported that a mobile app is under development. You can learn more when the Connectivity Standards Alliance is ready to send Matter live. In that case, we want to fulfill our promise to make the smart home experience more seamless.

