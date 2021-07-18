InformationWeek addresses the information needs of the business technology community





IT automation has the potential to enable large-scale digital transformations performed by organizations. Desire and Need .. But too often IT is not completely focused on the finish line.

Instead of focusing on minor one-off issues, IT professionals can leverage automation to create long-term changes that allow organizations to win each year. To develop a truly transformative automation strategy, good IT leaders need to think like F1 champions.

The Formula 1 race season is about to begin in earnest. I think the F1 strategy is very similar to the IT automation strategy. Race cars are complex machines that require thousands of parts and people to work together. Top teams win consistently because they prioritize long-term innovation over short-term wins.

If you are the CIO of the driver’s seat, there are five ways you can help your F1 mindset stay ahead of the pack.

1. Evaluate your current design and look to the future.

The team designs new cars each race season, and the race director begins thinking about next year’s car design from the moment the previous car is announced. When Ferrari reached its worst season in 40 years, the team investigated all departments for opportunities for improvement and found that the power unit was performing poorly. Ferrari has designed a whole new power unit for the upcoming 2021 race season.

Like Ferrari, IT leaders need to investigate what is slowing them down this year to anticipate any improvements that may already occur next year. For example, I looked at how my team handled the network. This was a very hands-on process by the people who physically configured the top of the rack switch in the data center. We are currently switching all core routing and software-defined networks so we can focus on our services.

2. Use real-time metrics to understand when to make a pit stop.

The strategy is to make a pit stop during the race, spend valuable seconds changing tires and making mechanical adjustments. The team analyzes performance in real time using metrics such as acceleration and braking to determine when to pull over.

Similarly, CIOs need to monitor IT performance in real time. IT leaders collect system data, use inappropriate metrics such as the Net Promoter Score (measurement of customer satisfaction) to monitor operational capabilities, and create “pit stop” automation projects to create the most inefficient. Create parts. You can improve these features by making adjustments. This will take some time in the short term, but will improve performance in the long term.

3. Invest in a culture that promotes automation that promotes machine-human collaboration.

More than half of Accenture’s business leaders say that machine-human collaboration is important to achieving strategic goals. Still, only 3% of executives intend to increase their investment in training and re-skilling over the next three years.

Like a racing team driving a car, IT automation combines the power of humans and machines to win. Automation is not about replacing people with machines. The outcome of the race depends not only on the car, but also on the driver and crew.

IT leaders need to provide their teams with excellent skills and training for large-scale automation deployments. In addition, we need to invest in a top-down view that automation is not just another function, but a fundamental function of organizational change. -Off IT project.

4. Implement automation that can withstand different scenarios.

F1 racers need to plan for all possible contingencies. How do you need to adapt your strategy to difficult track layouts and rain conditions?

The COVID-19 crisis emphasized the need for automation to help the entire organization survive unexpected storms. Plan different scenarios by automating processes that provide IT teams with the flexibility to scale as needed. Runbook automation is a good example. Runbooks are an important feature of IT management and can be easily automated to ensure continuity, even when critical team members are unable to work.

5. Rethink processes and experiments to drive innovation in the big picture.

F1 is responsible for many innovations in the automotive industry. The main team didn’t just win the race. They have created permanent features that affect the design of the car. This is because they did not accept the usual method. In fact, the team is innovating cars so fast that F1 organizers are constantly releasing new design rules in response to changing competition.

Open new doors and rethink what you can do in other ways to achieve greater business outcomes. Please ask yourself. Do we do this because it was the only way to get the job done 10 years ago? Does it still have something to do with what the business needs today?

Creating an innovative automation strategy is to embrace experimentation. The rules of racing change every year, and it’s time for technology leaders to not only adhere to the rules, but also drive innovation that drives the arrival of the rules.

Wendy M. Pfeiffer is Nutanix’s CIO, leading a global information technology team, responsible for the company’s business operations and employee support. Before Nutanix, Wendy was GoPro, Yahoo! was. He led technology teams from industry manufacturers such as Cisco Systems, Exodus Communications, and Robert Half. With a focus on innovation, Wendy is dedicated to outstanding operations and delivery, and has played a key role in envisioning and delivering business technology for the past two decades.

