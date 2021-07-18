How to maintain 15GB of free storage from Google





When you sign up for a Google account, you get 15 GB of cloud storage space for free and it’s split into three major products: Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. If you exceed that limit, you’ll need to sign up for a Google One storage plan. The plan starts at $ 1.99 per month with 100GB capacity.

Being smart about how to use free storage, if you don’t have a large number of files that need to be stored in the cloud, you can stay in the allocated 15GB free room. The steps to take and the tips to use will vary slightly depending on Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. Below is an overview of them. To see how much space each Google product is using, please visit this page and log in to your account.

If you exceed the storage limit of 15GB, your files won’t disappear suddenly and you won’t be able to add new files (Google says Gmail may not even be able to receive emails). You’ll need to free up space or pay for the Google One plan to resume adding files.

Gmail

Gmail helps you determine which emails aren’t important.

Gmail via David Nield

Individual emails tend to take up less space, but if you have a Gmail account for years, you may find that they are starting to occupy a significant amount of storage. One way to clear the deck is to look for and delete old emails. Type “older_than: 1y” in the search box at the top of Gmail to look for messages that are more than a year old. For example, if you need “older_than: 3m” or “older_than: 6m”, you can change the year or switch to the month.

When you see the “… older” email, click the selection box above the list on the left to select all and[この検索に一致するすべての会話を選択]Click the option (if you don’t see the search, you may not see it) and it returned a lot of results).[削除]Click the button (trash can icon) to delete the selected email, send it to the trash can folder for 30 days, and then delete it.

Emails with large attachments can also take up a lot of space in your Gmail inbox. Type “has: attachmentlarger: 10m” in the search box to search for messages with attachments larger than 10 megabytes (you can adjust this number in either direction if desired). As before, click on the selection box in the upper left to select all the emails you find,[削除]Click to delete them.

