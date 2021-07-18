Habitat, raid rotation schedule, research





Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic

Day 1 of Pokemon GO Fest is behind us and it’s time to fight. The second day is all about raids. All the legendary Pokemon that have appeared so far will appear, giving enthusiastic trainers the opportunity to fill the last hole in the Pokédex and take away a huge amount of experience in the process. .. To be precise, there is also a folklore reason that this is happening. This is a bit interesting considering that this game has never been exactly related to the folklore description of in-game events. Anyway, it should be fun. Let’s take a look at the schedule and survey.

There is also a huge egg in Chicago in the photo above. If you’re not in Chicago, that doesn’t matter.

Precautions before you start: Be careful if you do this directly, and if you are not vaccinated. The delta variant is more infectious than the previous COVID-19 variant and poses a real risk to unvaccinated people. So be careful if you are there. If you want to attack with relative peace of mind, vaccinate.

Like yesterday, Raid Day revolves around rotating habitats, each with a different legendary Pokemon. Habitats are based on local time, as there is no global challenge arena, but the timing is slightly different. Here’s what to expect in rotation order:

Wind Hour (10: 00 AM-11: 00 AM + 2: 00 PM-3: 00 PM): Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Form Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, Terian Form Torneros

Lava time (11: 00 AM-12: 00 PM + 3:00 PM-4: 00 PM): Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, Yvetal

Frost hour (12: 00 PM-1: 00 PM + 4: 00 PM-5: 00 PM): Aritcuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, Kyurem

Thunder Hour (1:00 PM-2: 00 PM + 5:00 PM-6: 00 PM): Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, Xerneas

These raids are for everyone, but ticket holders have some bonuses L

Earn RAID Battle Spin Gym Photo Discs for an additional 10,000 XP and up to 10 RAID Passes. With a full timed survey, you can earn up to 8 remote raid passes. Get an event bundle with 3 remote raid paths.

There are also special studies available to all on the aforementioned folklore. This has to do with the naughty Pokemon Hoopa displayed on the loading screen.

That’s it: get out there, and happy hunting. I worked hard yesterday, but today I have to pull back. I hope Niantic will be hosting an event that wasn’t there on the weekend.

