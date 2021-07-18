Bereaved parents create a non-profit organization to fight the fentanyl epidemic





Bereaved parents partner with social media company to warn young people about fentanyl killer counterfeit tablets

“We need to warn our children as soon as possible,” said co-founder Ed Ternand. “The Internet is a place where children can connect, so we need to work with social media platforms. That’s why it’s our strategy to actively engage children. We need to make social media an ally rather than an enemy. there is.”

According to the CDC, fentanyl, a cheap and powerful opioid, is a major factor in the dramatic increase in drug deaths over the past year. It is also the active ingredient in Fentapill, currently found in all 50 states, and reported deaths in 42 states, according to the non-profit Safe Medicines Partnership.

Co-founder Mary Ternand said, “We are facing a battle against time. Parents do not experience what we have experienced because we want to share this important information. Children. If we can contact and tell the facts directly to, we may help them make better decisions and save some lives. ”

“Health promotion and education about this crisis is paramount,” said Tim Mackey, CEO of S-3 Research, a company funded by the National Institutes of Health to develop technology to detect illegal online drug sales activities. The doctor said. The true danger of fentanyl is just as important as the drug activity monitoring platform. They are closely related. We applaud Ed and Mary for their ability to involve tech companies in this important recognition effort. ”

Bringing technology to the table:

Earlier this year, Song for Charlie was Snap Inc. In collaboration with, the tech industry has begun to identify ways to combat the growing epidemic and help educate young people about the dangers of fentanyl. Since then, the effort has gained momentum on Facebook and Google.org.

Song for Charlie’s “One Pill Can Kill” ad campaign debuted on Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, with a series of ads next year. The content is intended for demographics of each platform (teens, 20s, parents / teachers, etc.). Snap, Facebook, and Google offer digital advertising credit and marketing expertise to help amplify your message.

Snap’s contribution to this effort is important. The platform is the most widely used by young people, reaching 90% of the ages 13-24 in the United States. This is often the victim of Fentapill and is often the same demographic. I only occasionally experiment with and use pills. Starting today, Song for Charlie PSA will be featured on Snapchat’s Discover content platform.

To extend the reach of this new campaign, Snap has worked with Song for Charlie to develop a new augmented reality lens that shows various facts about the dangers of fentanyl and links to additional resources. In addition, Snap will run a special episode of the award-winning news show Good Luck America (GLA), which focuses on the fentanyl epidemic and features an interview with Ed Ternan. These efforts are the first of a longer partnership between Song for Charlie and Snap and include additional in-app education and public awareness initiatives.

Facebook and Google.org offer advertising credits to run Song for Charlie’s national campaign ads. Google.org provides credit through the Ad Grants program and also provides nonprofits with hands-on support to educate the general public about the dangers of fake prescriptions. Pills. Facebook is working with Song For Charlie to provide resources and raise awareness through the Emotional Health Hub.

“We are honored to partner with Song for Charlie to educate young people about the risks of counterfeit medicines and fentanyl addiction. Ed and Mary, and the Song for Charlie community have been at the forefront of this conversation and dedicated to this effort. Jennifer Stout, Vice President of Global Public Policy at Snap Inc, said:

“We have partnered with Song for Charlie to provide young people with more information about the dangers of illegal and counterfeit medicines sold online. We ban these medicines from being sold on Facebook and Instagram. And we are actively trying to remove this content through technology and user reports .. There are many programs to deal with the crisis of opioids and addiction, and now we support Song For Charlie, and young people are these. We are extending this work by blocking the search for dangerous drugs in the country. “-Lindsay Elin, vice president of public policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Facebook.

About Charlie’s Song: Charlie’s Song was co-founded by Ed and Mary Ternand after the death of their 22-year-old son Charlie in May 2020. Charlie died after taking what he thought was a percoset purchased online. Instead, it was a 100% counterfeit tablet made of the powerful opioid fentanyl. Song for Charlie, Inc. Creates and distributes educational programs that address the new risks of self-medication and casual substance use in the fentanyl era and encourage healthier strategies for coping with stress. We share educational tools and curriculum content online and on campus. For more information, please visit www.songforcharlie.org.

About Snap Inc .: Snap Inc. Is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera is our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by allowing people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and enjoy together. For more information, please visit snap.com or contact Kelsey Donohue. [email protected]

About Facebook: Founded in 2004, Facebook’s mission is to empower people to build communities and bring the world closer. People use Facebook apps and technology to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow their businesses. For more information, please visit https://about.facebook.com/.

For more information, contact: Jeanne Moran,[email protected]

About Google.org: Google’s philanthropy, Google.org, offers the best features of Google, combining funding, innovation and technical expertise to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges and services. We support the poor community and provide opportunities for everyone. We engage with nonprofits and social enterprises, have a significant impact on the communities they represent, and have the potential to make significant changes in their activities. We want a better world faster and believe in leveraging technology and applying scalable data-driven innovation to move our hands. For more information, please contact:[email protected]

For more information or to request an interview, please contact Tina Thomson, Tina Thomson Communications. [email protected] Or go directly to 626.533.4844 or Songforcharlie.org/press-release

Charlie’s Source Song

