Digital tools that activate global tourism





World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) agreement with Must Travel & Tech provides digital apps for tourism services

Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2021-(ACN Newswire)-The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is committed to resuming tourism based on sustainability and innovation. The contract with Must Travel & Tech will provide digital tools to tourism services, allowing users to share their experiences and facilitate sector revitalization in terms of sustainability. Presented at the UNWTO Mayor’s Forum in Porto, Portugal, MUST is an opportunity to develop smart cities and destinations that incorporate technology and innovation into their development.

Already operating in 60 countries, all the information that travelers are interested in needs to be centralized in one place. It also aims to become a major tourism application and create destination opportunities by integrating important information and analysis from UNWTO.

Technology useful for development

The visibility provided through technology tools is for those in need of support to resume operations along the sector’s value chain, from new destinations around rural communities to advanced infrastructure development destinations. Opportunity.

“We welcome innovative ideas and technologies that enable the creation of a global and regional innovation ecosystem aimed at accelerating the recovery of tourism for development,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Zlav. Porori Kashibiri said when he signed the agreement.

“Technology enhances enterprise productivity and resilience. Implementing digital solutions in line with new trends in the tourism sector to deliver differentiated, personalized and safe tourism products,” said Pablo Lopez, CEO of Must. It can be developed. It is more focused on behavioral patterns and the management of spaces that will undoubtedly contribute to the recovery of key activities throughout the economy. “

A distinctive element is the contribution of tourism intelligence from UNWTO to tool users. In this way, relevant, validated social content is combined with data to make informed and evidence-based decisions. Through digitization, sustainability and social recommendations, we need to provide a perfect ecosystem to stimulate both the supply and demand of meaningful experiences. Catherine Hayes, one of Mobile Marketer’s hottest mobile women, said: .. Why isn’t it mandatory? “

