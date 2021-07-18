Is the future laboratory growing?From meat to diamonds





Cellular agriculture, also known as laboratory-grown meat and dairy products, transforms animal agriculture. It shifts production from domestic animals and instead focuses on processes at the cellular level.

The think tank Blue Horizon suggests that by 2035, one-tenth of the meat, eggs and dairy products available worldwide are very likely to be alternatives.

Questions remain about the technology. Is it artificial? Do people accept it? Is it good or bad for the environment?

Some answers are revealed daily. It’s not just the food we eat.

Yes, most laboratory-grown technology companies are committed to producing animal-derived produce (meat, leather, milk, eggs, etc.). But there is a world of innovation in other areas.

This is good news for animal and plant based communities. It helps to make the ideas grown in the laboratory acceptable. Let’s start with diamonds.

Diamonds forever?

Earlier this year, Pandora, the world’s largest jewelery company, announced that it would only use lab-made diamonds, not mined diamonds.

Lab-grown diamonds have been around since the 1950s. However, the high energy costs and lack of ability to produce clean diamonds meant that they were mainly used in industries such as heavy equipment drill bits.

But like meat grown in the lab, technology is advancing and costs are falling. Today, lab-grown diamonds help consumers avoid environmental and ethical issues associated with natural products.

Human rights violations

Human Rights Watch, a charity, reports that even today most jewelery companies cannot guarantee their customers that diamonds are free of human rights abuses. These are especially child labor, a disciplinary disconnection for villagers mining in the surrounding area and stealing company assets.

For many miners, COVID-19 also exacerbated condition and exploitation.

Lab-grown diamonds are great for the environment

Environmentally, lab-made diamonds still use a lot of energy. However, they are up to 10 times more efficient than the fossil fuels, explosives, and heavy machinery used in diamond mines.

It’s much easier to procure renewable energy for lab-made diamonds. Pandoras’ commitment is to use 100% renewable energy by 2022.

Sustainability choice

Similar to plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, purchasing power shifts are being driven by young people. They prioritize sustainability when choosing expensive jewelery.

Perhaps it made the lab-grown diamond company the first sustainable and climate-neutral certified diamond producer, paying attention to water consumption, traceability, and diversity of labor production. The reason is.

Mined diamonds can no longer be sold as natural, in contrast to those made in the lab. The jewelery industry now recognizes both as real diamonds.

Cheaper to grow in the laboratory

It is cost that is changing consumer habits. Lab-produced diamonds are about 30% cheaper than mined diamonds. This means that more people can buy it for a variety of reasons. (Price equivalence in the alternative meat and dairy sector is another reason why it is so important.)

This is perfect for companies like Pandora who are proud to make affordable accessories for people. Up to 77% of Europeans know lab-grown diamonds.

The obstacle to the success of this category was not the consumer, research firm MVEye reported in 2020. It was a trade.

Is it artificial and fake?

In short, big diamond companies such as De Beers have always dominated mines and industries. Change is a threat to their business model. As a result, for the past two decades, they have put a lot of effort into labeling lab-grown diamonds as artificial and fake. (Are you familiar?)

But the writing is on the wall. De Beers has unveiled a lab-grown diamond collection for fashion jewelery. Signet, the largest jewelery retailer in the United States, now sells lab-ground diamonds alongside traditionally mined diamonds.

Future fabric

Behind the emergence of lab-created diamonds lies decades of research and practice. The same is true for the fabrics used to make clothes.

In 2015, artist Erin Smith grew her wedding dress from mycelium, a thread-like fiber that connects mushrooms.

Such technologies are now becoming large-scale as an answer to the environmental and ethical issues of the fashion and textile industries.

Mycelium is a fungal nutrient Credit: Adobe. Do not use without permission.Fashion eco catastrophe

The United Nations reports that the fashion industry accounts for 20% of the world’s wastewater and 10% of the world’s carbon emissions. It’s more than all international and sea freight. Cotton cultivation uses a quarter of all pesticides.

However, the shift of production to the lab will significantly reduce these environmental issues, as well as the concerns surrounding dangerous working conditions.

Future Tech Lab has helped establish products and technologies developed in 150 new start-ups and more than 350 new labs to rebuild the fashion footprint.

For vegans and plant-based fashionistas, one of Future Tech Labs’ companies may once again hold the key to wearing lab-grown silk instead of silk moth.

Vegan silk

Fashion innovator Bolt Threadshas has launched Eighteen B, a cosmetology company that uses bioengineered and lab-grown silk proteins. It is an important ingredient in clothing and beauty products that contain moisturizers.

Bolt Threads is also the company behind the leather called Mylo (sold as All of the Leather, None of the Animal) already used by adidas, lululemon and Stella McCartney.

Mushroom industry

And there are more. MuSkin is made from mushroom caps. Litchi is a moldy leather that made its debut at New York Fashion Week.

Piatexis is a leather alternative to pineapple leaves. Based in Italy, VEGEA makes leather from wine! (From its waste grape skins, seeds and stems.) And modern Medwi uses collagen from yeast rather than animals to make vegan leather. It’s really the mushroom industry (sorry!).

A tree grown in the laboratory?

Also, the plant-based revolution grown in the laboratory is not limited to food and fabrics. Researchers at MIT in the United States have grown tree-like plant structures in laboratories that grow tables as the future of forestry and construction materials.

It’s a long way to go, but research is heading in that direction. And it may end the large-scale environmental impact of forestry.

Fake blood?

No, it’s not available at Halloween joke shops. Lab-raised exercise is also active in human blood development and is good news for animal lovers.

As laboratory-grown or laboratory-made products become accepted in other areas, society is more likely to welcome laboratory-grown meat and dairy products.

Human blood cells were first produced in vitro and injected into donors during surgery in 2011.

In 2017, human blood stem cells proliferated in the lab for the NHS trial. The advantage is that if the blood stem cells of a sick person can grow, they do not have to look for a match through bone marrow donations. It can save thousands of lives each year.

Bristol-based researchers in the United Kingdom use NHS-linked CRISPR gene editing technology to produce the ultimate in laboratory-grown red blood cells, especially for patients with rare blood needs. I’m close to my goal.

Laboratory-grown blood is made using gene editing techniques Is fake blood natural?

Here are ethical questions about the ideals of nature. Gene editing technology has been questioned for its potential use in making animals more flexible and painless in agriculture.

However, the development of these sciences pushes the boundaries of how laboratory-created or laboratory-grown products can reduce human pain and distress. If that means removing animals from intensive farming, why not for animals?

Dog and bone

Lab-cultivated technology may also achieve the 3Rs, the holy grail of medical research campaigns. It is to improve human health while reducing or ending and vivisection animal models.

For example, researchers at the University of Sheffield have developed a technique that uses laboratory-grown mini-scaffolds that can grow human tissues and bones.

Creating bone-on-chip resources can revolutionize testing, reducing the need for testing in animals.

This technology is already underway in commercial applications. In the United States, this is led by Altis (creating a laboratory-grown intestine!) And in Germany by bi / ond (for organoid medical tests).

Again, this can change the world. In particular, laboratory-grown organs have put an end to the transplant crisis and prevented pigs from donating their hearts to humans.

Future meat?

But of course, the biggest news in the last decade has been about laboratory-grown alternatives to animal foods.

Organizations such as the Good Food Institute are leading the investment in companies that grow meat from plants and grow meat from cells.

Perhaps the biggest development in the last 12 months was news of the first laboratory-grown meat sold in Singapore last December.

Investment in cultured cell meat is increasing Credit: Adobe. Do not use without permission.

The chicken bite manufactured by the US company Eat Just has passed a safety review by the Singapore Food Agency.

And just this week, Nestle announced that it was exploring new technologies for cultured meat. Food giants have reported that they are working with several external partners and start-ups, including Future Meat Technologies Ltd, to explore the potential for cultured meat ingredients that do not compromise taste or sustainability.

This changes everything

Over time, it can change everything in animals. Every day, about 130 million chickens are slaughtered for meat.

Laboratory-grown meat and dairy products are estimated to reach the end of the animal-derived food sector, such as the American beef industry, by 2030.

This is driven primarily by cost. According to Group RethinkX, protein costs will be five times lower than existing animal proteins by 2030 and ten times cheaper by 2035, before they eventually approach the cost of sugar.

And it’s not just about that cost. Laboratory-grown products excel in almost unimaginable variety, more nutritious, healthier, better tasting, and more convenient with all the important attributes. By 2030, modern foods will be of high quality and can be produced at less than half the cost of alternative animal-derived products.

The end of fake news?

Lessons from these other industries have a lot to learn and a lot to expect.

Let’s return to what Pandora Alexander Lacik’s CEO told Forbes. He’s talking about diamonds, but he could easily talk about laboratory-grown meat.

Lacik said diamonds are a business that has been purely mined for centuries. Then suddenly there is an alternative. It constitutes a threat and people begin to dress up the debate to address the threat. However, it is no exaggeration to say that lab-made diamonds stay here.

Lab-grown meat and dairy products are also here. It may see the end of mined diamond-like animal farming forever.

