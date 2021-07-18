“Gender-based barriers remain despite efforts to reduce prejudice” in agricultural food technology





“Despite efforts to reduce stigma and promote equity, gender-based barriers continue to prevent women from reaching their full potential,” said Agricultural Food Technology. ) A new report on women states.

More than 1 billion people worldwide are engaged in agriculture, 38% of whom are women.

Agricultural food technology woman

According to a study conducted by Karen Karp & Partners (KK & P) on EIT Food, a European knowledge and innovation community, female entrepreneurs “generally receive only part of their venture capital funding across their investments, and in some cases. Is a negative gender bias and discrimination in extreme forms of financing. ”

The purpose of the study was to better understand the experience and barriers women have in the food entrepreneurial ecosystem to “create and expand agricultural food businesses and engage in interventions to promote gender equality.”

The survey includes information gathered from surveys conducted on current and past participants in the EIT Entrepreneurship and Education Program, as well as interviews with investor partners.

Despite the challenges, the study found that “women-owned digital technology start-ups are more likely to succeed than men’s start-ups, and improving gender equality in entrepreneurship adds millions. It can create jobs and boost the EU economy trillions of times. ”

75% experienced negative gender bias

The survey results show that:

Seventy-five percent of female Agrifood Tech entrepreneurs experience a negative gender bias. Eighty-three percent encounter negative gender bias during pitching. [to investors]66% believe that men have “undeveloped power” to reduce negative gender bias; 97% suggest that men need training on gender bias 68% disagree or strongly disagree with what needs to be explained by gender; 19% feel they are “detained” Negatives they have experienced during their careers Because of gender bias.

Men’s involvement is seen as “an important part of the solution to reduce negative gender bias” for women in agricultural food technology.

Throughout the broad entrepreneurial ecosystem, “only 24% of respondents agree that men are striving to achieve gender equality, while 39% believe that no effort has been made. I am. ”

“Women’s level of farm ownership is pathetic low”

In this week’s dill, Minister Charlie McConalog said it was “refreshing” for the agricultural sector to see “more and more women play a leading role.”

“There are many female farmers across the country, and the difficulty is that very few are recognized as such,” Matt Carthy of Sinn FinTD told the minister.

“Women’s level of farm ownership is pathetic,” he added.

“Just as more young people need to enter agriculture, so do more women. This will enable agriculture to become more successful and contribute more positively to society.

“We all have a role to play in encouraging farm families to move beyond the notion that it is the eldest son or another son who automatically takes over the farm.

“If a wide range of young people and women are involved in the process, the farm can be a richer and better place.”

The Minister noted the Central Statistics Office Ireland (CSO) Labor Force Survey 2019. This shows that 13% of workers in the primary agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors were women.

“The number for 2020 was 15%, the highest since 2010,” said the minister.

“The CSO’s 2016 Farm Structure Survey recorded 71,700 women working on farms, of which less than a quarter, or 16,100, were farm owners.

“In the European situation, the number of women engaged in agriculture is slowly increasing, with 2016 data showing that on average about 30% of farms across the EU are managed by women.

“This is significantly higher than the Irish number, but it varies considerably from country to country.”

The Minister added that developing a Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan involves several stages, including SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats), analysis, and needs assessment.

“The SWOT analysis in preparation for the Irish plan identified gender inequality and low women’s participation in the agricultural food sector, especially in their leadership roles, as weaknesses. The economic benefits of increasing women’s participation. Was identified as an opportunity, “said the minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agriland.ie/farming-news/despite-efforts-to-reduce-bias-gender-based-barriers-persist-in-agri-food-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos