Having trouble choosing which WoW Shadowlands DPS class to go with? Here’s a list.

It's popular to dunk on DPS classes in any MMO, and World of Warcraft isn't immune to such a phenomenon. Nevertheless, it's an equally important class. For that, here are the best damage-dealers in Azeroth in the current Shadowlands expansion.

Havoc Demon Hunter

Let’s kick things off with the Havoc Demon Hunter, which deals melee cleave and AOE damage – a combination that is rather uncommon for the role. With Sinful Brand and Unbound Chaos, the spec has become a rather popular choice in Shadowlands, especially because of how straightforward it is and how fast it can clear enemies.

The drawback of this spec, however, is that it doesn’t do very good single-target damage. Plus, it isn’t as good as other DPS specs in sustaining damage because of the rather long cooldown of its abilities. Nevertheless, it is a solid choice, especially for those that want to mow down hordes of enemies.

Subtlety Rogue

Unlike the Subtlety Rogue, which shines because of its high single-target damage, the Outlaw Rogue’s selling point is its survivability and utility. Feint and Evasion are both rather good ways the class avoids taking damage, Cloak of Shadows is an ability that removes debuffs, and Crimson Vial is a solid emergency option if the Subtlety Rogue gets hit hard. Also, Blind, Sap, and Gouge are helpful enemy-inflicted debuffs.

Despite the spec’s focus on utility and survival doesn’t mean it is limp-wristed. Blade Flurry is a good melee AOE ability, and Sinister Strike and Roll the Bones are its bread-and-butter damage-dealers. They’re not top-shelf, but they do the job.

Elemental Shaman

The Elemental Shaman has long been a DPS staple, and rightfully so because of its versatility that single-element mages do not have. Multiple targets? Chain Lightning and Lava Beam got them covered. As for single-target damage, it has Lava Burst and Earth Shock.

Its problem with survivability is as long as its existence, which means all the way back to vanilla days. But that’s okay, because it’s been a part and parcel of the spec. Besides, it’s been able to respond to all sorts of threats for just as long, so it evens out in a way.

Fury Warrior

Lore-wise, Fury Warriors are one of the bravest classes out there. They have to, because they have one of the highest melee damages, if not the most. They can also deal with varying number of enemies, with Whirlwind clearing out mobs. They also have repositioning abilities such as Heroic Leap and Charge. Last but definitely not least would be defensive abilities such as Rallying Cry, Ignore Pain, and Enraged Regeneration.

The drawback to the Fury Warrior is that it can be quite the handful, especially those new to the game and those trying out the class and spec for the first time. Thankfully, it’s nothing many hours of grinding cannot fix. And since you’ll be grinding for many hours either way, then you are definitely going to learn.

Shadow Priest

Shadow Priests have been at the top of the DPS charts for quite some time now, and it seems like its streak isn’t ending in the aptly named Shadowlands. The spec is still all about dishing multiple damage-over-time abilities, making it a must-have in raids whose mobs and bosses have annoyingly high health.

On top of that, since the class is traditionally known for healing, its DPS spec can take advantage of those inherent abilities such as Devouring Plague and Vampiric Touch. With a Shadow Priest in the party, the healer has one less DPS to worry about. Heck, it can even help out the healer if it really has to.

Affliction Warlock

Last but definitely not least is another master of the dark arts: the Affliction Warlock. It has both high single-target damage as well as cleave damage, allowing it to be as versatile as other classes when it comes to responding to threats. It also compliments the Shadow Priest’s DOT with the burst damage of Malefic Rupture. On top of that, it has rather solid survivability.

The biggest problem the Affliction Warlock has is that it requires much time before the results are clearly seen. But once it does, it will be clear as day.

With all of them laid down, the question is not which one of them is the best. After all, they all have their ups and downs. Rather, the question is which one will be your pick.