The Future of WoW Classic Expansions

Where does WoW Classic end and WoW Retail begin?

With the burning success of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, it follows that the next expansions will get the same treatment. That in itself might be a problem. Although there are eight expansions to the game already, it would be bad if Classic catches up to Retail too quickly. Here, we’ll explore the pros and cons of continuing to farm WoW TBC gold or moving on to the next expansion.

Why Move on to the Next Expansion?

Logically, it’s the next step. WoW Classic was a success, WoW TBC Classic was a success, so why not release WotLK Classic? The pattern forecasts success. In the future, there would be Cataclysm Classic, MoP Classic, WoD Classic, Legion Classic, BfA Classic, and even Shadowlands Classic.

On the business side, it’s a good source of money. Players love the nostalgia factor of this kind of thing. Getting to relive and re-experience what once was is a powerful motivator for them. It can also let some players who have quit return to something more familiar.

Also, according to one Q&A session at Blizzcon, a spokesperson mentioned that they are not opposed to the idea. They are, however, still deliberating and considering how to do it the right way. That at least puts it on the plate, but nothing is final yet.

Why Not Push for Future ‘Classic’ Expansions?

For one thing, players generally have a line dividing the expansions. One side is better than the ones on the other side. Usually, this is a temporal line, one expansion defines a turning point where the game eventually declines for them. Otherwise, they just categorize some expansions as worse than other ones, without taking into account the release date. That’s rarer though, as a bad expansion can set expectations for the next one.

Anyway, the point is, there has to be a line where Classic ends and retail begins. For some, it should end at Cataclysm while others suggest other expansions. Plus, getting too close temporally makes the ‘Classic’ title lose meaning.

As it gets closer and closer to the current expansion, there’s not much difference between playing it and retail. That makes it lose its classic-ness and should be avoided. Maybe eventually, when Retail gets a few more expansions, then Classic can also move forward the same number. It has to keep its distance from Retail.

So Wrath of the Lich King Classic?

It’s difficult to say whether Blizzard should release servers for WotLK or not. The Burning Crusade just launched, after all. They can decide after a year or two.

As for the players’ perspective, it’s mostly ambivalent but leaning toward excitement for its release. Sure, it’s still an idea for now, but some are already looking forward to it. A good number of players seem to have enjoyed WotLK, so they’re really hoping to experience everything again.

That said, for some players, it ends there. Then again, signing up for the Classic servers is optional anyway. Not everybody created a WoW TBC Classic account . Some stayed in Classic, others kept trucking on Retail. Maybe they’ll sign up for WotLK Classic, maybe not.

Conclusions

It may be too early to say whether WotLK Classic will be released. This just says how much players would want the next expansion to be given the Classic treatment. As it is, prospects look good for one. However, since the Burning Crusade just got released, it’ll be some time before this becomes a fact.

At any rate, this shouldn’t keep players from enjoying farming WoW TBC Classic gold for all the WoW TBC Classic items they need. The game’s still going strong, and there are ways to enjoy even Retail, as long as you find what you’ll have fun with.

So go out and enjoy WoW whether Classic or Retail. Don’t worry or get excited about this for now, because it’s something far in the future. Looking forward too much might make you miss the present, and the present is more important because that’s where you are now. Worry about the next raid or responsibilities in real life.

Whatever happens, World of Warcraft will still be there in the foreseeable future. Have fun raiding, questing, leveling, crafting, or just shooting the breeze with friends in WoW Classic or Retail!