If you want a short yet gripping quest, then the Devious Minds is where you need to be at.

The Devious Minds quest in Old School Runescape is ideal if you want something that will challenge you, but not take up too much of your time. It isn’t going to cost you OSRS gold to the extent where you’d need to find OSRS gold for sale to buy OSRS gold either. That said, we will need a bow string, a non-degraded large pouch and a mithril 2h sword.

Meanwhile, your skills will need to be at level 65 for Smithing, and level 50 for both Runecrafting and Fletching. There are several quests that you need to have completed as well, which including the following; Wanted, Recruitment Drive, Black Knights’ Fortress, Druidic Ritual, The Lost Tribe, Goblin Diplomacy, Rune Mysteries, Priest in Peril, Troll Stronghold, Death Plateau, Doric’s Quest and Enter the Abyss.

Beginning your Quest

To start off this quest, you need to head to the outskirts of Paterdomus and talk to the monk that you find near the temple of the Salve. You can get there by heading east of Varrock, and going east from the digsite teleport. You can also go west from Morytania as well.

Making the Weapon

The monk will ask you to make a new weapon, known as a bow-sword. To do so, you need to take your mithril 2h sword over to the north of Falador where you’ll find Doric’s house. When you see the whetstone inside you can use it to make a slender blade. From there, attach your bow string to it so you get the bow-sword.

After you have done so, you go back to the monk. Give him the sword and though he shows his gratitude, he will request another favour from you. Apparently, there is going to be a special ceremony being held on Entrana, and the monk is unable to go. He requests that you take his place to take a present there.

To Entrana

You will be handed an orb which you need to take to Entrana and into the church. However, you are going to need to sneak onto the island and into the church so that we don’t ruin the surprise. With that in mind, the monk suggests you use the realm of the Abyss to get yourself to Entrana’s law altar. You also need to keep the orb in a vessel away from the realm so that it doesn’t get damaged. You can use your large pouch to make the illuminated large pouch.

You won’t be able to use any weapons or armour in Entrana, so make sure that you have banked them prior to going into the Abyss. You need to use the Mage of Zamorak teleport which is in the Wilderness. You can find it by going to where the River Lum starts going underground near Edgeville. Use the Abyss here to get to the law altar.

Delivering the Surprise

Once you have arrived on Entrana, make your way to the church in the middle of the island. Go to the altar and use your large pouch to trigger a cutscene. This will see an Assassin gate-crashing the ceremony, killing the monks and stealing the relic. The orb was in fact a teleportation item that used ancient magic to allow the Assassin in.

Speak with the High Priest, who will forgive you for what happened and requests that you return to the monk at Paterdomus. Once you are there, you will find that the monk has gone. A dead monk will be in his place, and his body reveals after searching it that a powerful magic killed him, and it isn’t the same person we had spoken to.

Head back to entrana to talk to the High Priest once more. After you tell him what has occurred, he will then request you speak with Sir Tiffy Cashien over at Falador park. You will find him on a bench there, so let him know what has happened. Puzzled by the events, he will promise to look into matters with his Temple Knights.

You have now completed the Devious Minds quest in Old School Runescape. You won’t get any OSRS GP, but you do get a quest point, plus XP in Smithing, Fletching and Runecrafting. It may only be a short quest, but it definitely offers somewhat of a gripping story, encouraging you to investigate what truly went on. And if nothing else, you at least got some experience points for the skill that were involved, as well as a coveted quest point.

Have you finished this OSRS devious mind quest? Let us know in the comments section below!