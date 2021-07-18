Colin Inglis 62 shots, Rosauer’s Open Invitational three-shot lead





Colin Inglis hit a terrible blow at the Rosauer’s Open Invitational range before Saturday’s round.

He didn’t hit it badly on the track, dropping nine birdies and firing a nine-under 62 in the Indian Canyon. He entered the final round on Sunday with a 14-under 128 after 36 holes and a 3-stroke, 5-under 66 card in front of Washington State University’s Senior Max Click.

As he tried to hit the middle of his face, Inglis talked about his plans after the range session.

Everett Golf and Country Club Matt Epstein (64) trails in 4 shots. Palouse Ridges Loren Jeglum (70), Western Washington Universitys Jordan Lee (64), and 2005 Champion Ryan Benzel (66) are 134 years old.

Ingris finished 4 holes on Friday and was 1 over. A 32-year-old assistant pro at Shadow Hills Country Club in Junction City, Oregon, has played the last 32 holes under 15 under.

Inglis said he hit the tee shot well. I don’t kill it, I just hit it straight. I have never hit a really bad shot. If you keep playing it and play par 5 well, you will get a pretty good score.

Good signs arrived early when Ingris made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first hole, the 10th hole, and climbed up and down from the bunker to save the 11th par. 6 to less than -30.

Ingris birded a par 5 seconds and made a big approach to 6 feet on the 5th to make a putt. He rolled on No. 7 slippery 10-foot downhill birdie putt. He said the ball would probably have rolled 6-8 feet over the cup if his line was off.

According to Ingris, he hit a really good drive where he wanted to be and hit a terrible tip (above the hole). My putt hit the hole. I will buy it.

Seklik, who grew up about five hours north of Edmonton, Alberta, also made three par 5s birdies. He was 6 under in the round and 12 under in the tournament, but three-putted to the final hole, 9th.

The blow to the green must be a little more disciplined, according to Seklik. I hit a full wedge and rotated it too much. It’s like keeping you honest around here.

Sekulic played a par 5 with a 7-under and his wedge game is on track. In most cases he put the ball under the hole to avoid a speedy downhill putt.

If the lie or angle was bad, he just played in the middle of the green, Seklik said. When you’re playing well, it’s easy to trick yourself into hitting all the pins and exacerbating the error. It was a pretty beautiful golf.

Sekulic shot 66 pairs in the heat of over 100 degrees Celsius at WSU’s home course, Palouse Ridge, on June 29, and will be held at the Oakmont Country Club on August 9-15 for US amateurs. Qualified.

Ingris has won the PGA Pacific Northwest Section Major pair, the 2018 Oregon Open and the 2020 Washington Open. He was in a position to repeat at the 2021 Washington Open, but struggled in the final round.

I was leading quite a few into the final round. (Jeff) I feel like I’m doing a little unfinished work because Koston caught me and hit me, Ingris said. I’m just trying to shoot it shot by shot, not just speeding everything up and playing golf.

According to Seklik, I’m a good wedge player, so I can make my tee shot a little more aggressive. I’ve become a better driver of the ball, so I put it out there and try to put a wedge in my hand.

