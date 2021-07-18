How Tanzania Attracts Global Technology Investors





Louis Carumbia

Dar es Salaam. Tech experts yesterday outlined the challenges Tanzania should tackle to attract investment from major tech companies and benefit significantly from the digital economy.

The issues outlined include expanding the market, developing more digital professionals, implementing predictable regulations, global citizenship, improving infrastructure, strengthening political position, and serving start-ups. Includes centralization.

That’s because Big Tech’s interest in African content grew shortly after Twitter announced that it would open its first African office in Ghana, and Amazon would invest $ 280 million to open its first African office in South Africa. This is due to the expression of intention.

Microsoft is also working with the Nigerian government to accelerate Nigeria’s digital transformation over the next three years. This clearly proves that there is a huge untapped market on this continent.

Microsoft is also investing in building the Africa Development Center (ADC) and the Microsoft Africa Institute (Mali) in Kenya.

ADC plans to invest $ 100 million in new technology within the first five years, and Mali is using artificial intelligence (AI) cloud technology to increase productivity.

Edwin Bruno, CEO of Smart Africa Group (SAG), said he needed to talk to citizens to expand the market size of Tanzania, which is smaller than Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

He said the size of the market allows investors to make investment decisions, citing areas like financial technology (fintech).

According to him, Tanzania has a market size of $ 200 million, with Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa at $ 1 billion, $ 400 million and $ 700 million, respectively.

Edwin Bruno | CEO-Smart African Group

By calculating the market size, investors can know the possible market share. Throughout the Games, he added, he forecasts possible growth rates, including expected spending on expertise and marketing. That is why they prefer markets like Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to Tanzania.

He said the government promised to increase Internet penetration to 80% in 2025 and promise tax exemption on smartphone imports as a positive move to expand the number of Internet users and thus the market size.

According to him, the promotion of internet connectivity and digital payment systems needs to be taken into account, warning that ongoing discussions on digital payments are unhealthy for the country’s ecosystem.

Andrea Kund | Dp.Minister of Communications and IT

As for experts, he said, there is a serious shortage of engineers in the country who can develop systems. They are inefficient and expensive, and investors should consider hiring from abroad.

Jumanne Mtambalike, CEO of Sahara Ventures and director of Startups Organizations, said Tanzania should invest heavily in professionals.

He said Kenya and Ghana have produced more than 60,000 and 100,000 engineers, respectively, compared to the relatively small numbers in Tanzania.

Tanzania should invest seriously in the field of talent. Universities and colleges should strive to create digital skills and talents to revitalize the ecosystem and attract investment, he said.

Regarding the regulatory framework, Bruno said Tanzania’s unpredictable regulation scared investors, especially when management and regimes changed.

Regulations are predictable and long-lived, and innovation stakeholders need to be involved whenever changes are needed, he said.

Good policies and regulations increase investors’ confidence in capital protection and a safe withdrawal from the stock market whenever decisions are unavoidable, Mtambalike said, a facilitative investment for big tech investments. I want to build an environment.

Citing a recent report by the African Arena, Global Citizenship focuses on expatriates and diasporas, and the duo is a mature innovation entrepreneurial ecosystem, from abroad coming to work in the national ecosystem. Have a prerequisite profession.

Tuesday Mtambalike | CEO-Saharan Ventures

Kenya has experts from the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), who work with locals to start businesses and facilitate capital attraction, he said.

He pointed out that Nigeria was doing very well in the region through remittances and that the diaspora contributed significantly to the country’s economy and capital inflows.

He attracts investment from Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and major tech companies, and a few other political leaders are well exposed, understand the dynamics, have a high engagement with young people, and they He said it would promote the country and create a fostering investment environment.

The President of Ghana (Nana Akufo-Ad) personally welcomed Twitter’s opening of an office, similar to South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa when Amazon chose South Africa’s country, he said. Stated.

On her side, Asha Abinallah said that regulators dealing with start-ups are not centralized, creating inconvenience and sometimes discouraging young innovators in the country.

This is different from the fierce competition in Kenya, where services for young innovators are centralized and take little time to participate.

Andrea Kund, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said yesterday that the government is working to improve the investment climate and the security of investment capital by reviewing ICT and banking policies.

There is already sound political stability. He said we are now improving international relations in each country and instilling the concept of ICT in children of gentle age.

