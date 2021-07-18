Is blockchain omnipotent? If you need to improve your technology with DailyCoin





Is blockchain omnipotent? When technology needs improvement Blockchain is welcomed by users as the Holy Grail, which Binance’s founders call Almighty. It is indisputable that blockchain has changed the outlook for several sectors such as music, arts, education, commerce and finance. However, this technology is not absolute and needs to improve energy consumption, scaling, and governance issues. Lack of regulation and its inherent complexity are also issues that plague blockchain technology.

Every century, there are technological advances that catapult humanity light-years ahead of that era. The discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel, the steam engine, and the recent Internet have improved human life.

Just as I thought I couldn’t improve it anymore, blockchain appeared in 2008, reversing scripts in almost every aspect of human life.

Blockchain technology has brought about DApp, DeFi, DEX, and multiple use cases, but for all of its innovations, technology is far from perfect. Improving energy consumption, scaling, and governance are welcome developments for this technology.

Almighty blockchain

After Satoshi Nakamoto invented the first blockchain in 2008, the technology jumped out on the moon like a rocket. In technical terms, a blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions organized into “blocks” that are linked together using encryption.

All blocks contain the encryption center of the previous block and are virtually immutable except when using a fork.

This technology is at the heart of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, decentralized finance and decentralized exchanges, among others.

Blockchain has been introduced into the educational system to keep a constant record of grades and has been seen for use in the arts and music. The benefits of blockchain allow artists to make money from artwork and track future sales of artwork.

Blockchain promises much more, including its use in free and fair elections and even revolutionizing the world’s financial system, as we know it.

Disadvantages of blockchain

Achieving perfection is almost impossible, and much is desired, as more than $ 2 trillion has been invested in ecosystems built on the blockchain. Critics of blockchain technology will soon point out its high energy consumption rate. High energy consumption is the result of the enormous amount of computing power used to protect blockchain networks. It uses more energy than Argentina alone, and the use of fossil fuels poses environmental problems.

The lack of sector regulation built on the blockchain architecture is a breeding ground for fraud, market manipulation, hacking, and Ponzi schemes. Already, cryptocurrency scams have cost investors more than $ 20 billion since their inception.

Scaling is a fundamental problem with blockchain, as distributed systems become more difficult to handle the number of transactions as the network grows. This slows down transactions and stops the paradox.

Twelve years after its launch, blockchain technology remains complex to the average person. Considerable research is required to be able to understand the internal workings of technology in order to fully understand it.

On the flip side

Blockchain critics have the notion that blockchain solutions are worse than the system they are trying to replace.Cryptocurrency volatility and increasing use of them for money laundering and illicit trade put a tent on technology

solution

In order for blockchain to play an omnipotent role, it must be energy efficient. Blockchain needs to leave an energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus model for a more environmentally friendly proof-of-stake consensus.

Technology needs to look inward to solve scalability problems that have always been on the side.

Despite its decentralized nature, proper governance mechanisms need to be implemented to regulate ecosystems and make concepts and interfaces more user-friendly. For example, IOTA utilizes an improved ledger system.

