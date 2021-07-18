Neeva search engine promises privacy for a fee: Google’s alternative description





Will you pay for a search engine that promises a private, ad-free browsing experience? That’s what the creators of the new search engine Neeva are betting on.

Created by a former Google executive, Neeva blocks trackers and promises a customized browsing experience while keeping your data secure at the price of two black coffees. Take a look at the Neeva search engine and see if it’s a valuable alternative to Google.

What is Niva?

Why would someone spend their hard earned money on a search engine? Neeva co-founder Sridhar Ramaswamy explained the logic behind charging users to use Neeva as follows:

… what we have learned in the last 10 years is that if a product is free, you are that product.

So what is Niva? Neeva is a search engine very similar to Google, Bing and Yahoo. However, unlike other search engines, when you use Neeva, you’ll find that you don’t sell your profile to advertisers for profit.

Neeva keeps track of your searches, but only to customize and improve your search results. Neeva also has a secret mode. If you don’t want to track at all, you can permanently turn off all tracking in your settings.

For $ 4.95 per month, you can access Neeva’s search engine, including Search + Protected Browser Extensions. You don’t have to start paying right away. At Neeva, you’ll have three months of free access to the service after completing a series of quests, including completing a Neeva introductory tour, connecting apps, and creating your first space.

You do not need a credit card to register for the 3-month trial period. Therefore, you can test the service without attaching a string to determine if it suits you.

Ad-free search experience

Neeva’s main selling point is its ad-free experience. In fact, the first thing you notice when using Neeva is that you don’t see ads at the top of your search results.

In contrast, when you use Google to perform a search, the first thing you see is your ad. In fact, when using Google, it’s difficult to distinguish between ads and search results.

It’s not just Neeva’s search results that make a difference. When I open a news article using Neeva, I don’t see targeted ads. Neeva’s interface is clean and provides an undisturbed browsing experience.

How private and safe is Neeva?

Neeva outlines her commitment to Internet security on her website, Digital Bill of Rights. Search engines operate on these principles, providing users with private and secure browsing. For example, Neeva’s Search + Protect browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or other browsers prevents trackers from following you while surfing the web.

You can use Neeva’s secret mode to enhance your privacy. Neeva blocks trackers and does not sell data to advertisers, but collects some of the data. By default, Neeva retains search history and interactions for 90 days.

Neeva states that it will collect this information to improve the experience and provide the most relevant search results. You can opt out of Neeva’s data collection in the settings. You can also clear your search history at any time.

Neeva promises to protect your privacy, but search engines collect a lot of data, including:

Information from connected accounts

Information about contacts to connect to your account

IP address, location data, cookies

How you use their services

You can control most of the data that Neeva collects, but not all. Neeva says it doesn’t benefit from your personal information, but the platform shares it with service providers who work on their behalf.

For security, you can enable two-step verification to prevent unauthorized access to your account. Neeva also encrypts all data and its employees are not allowed to view your personal information.

Customized search results

Neeva offers users many ways to customize their search experience. For example, you can connect your Gmail account or other app to Neeva to combine search results from different sources.

Search results for connected apps[個人]It’s on the tab. Neeva currently supports third-party apps from Google, Office 365, Slack, Github, Notion and Dropbox.

You can customize the news displayed on your home page by selecting the news source you want Neeva to display. However, one limitation is that you can only add news sources from a given list in Neeva.

There is no way for users to add their own news sources. If your favorite news source isn’t on the list, you can suggest it and wait for it to be added.

You can create Neeva spaces to bookmark topics of interest and make them easier to organize. You can also follow topics of interest, such as stocks, which will be displayed on your home page.

Information from multiple sources

Although the company indexes billions of pages, Neeva’s search results draw information from multiple sources such as Bing, Yelp, and Apple. Not only does Neeva offer the option to link your Google account, but you can also see that it integrates Google Maps into your search results.

In some respects, Neeva’s experience reflects Google’s experience, but it’s ad-free. For example, if you’re shopping, Neeva can help you make informed decisions by viewing search results from trusted websites and viewing reviews by confirmed customers.

If you are a foodie, Niva also provides you with a convenient way to quickly find the recipe you want. You can use Neeva’s filters to organize your recipe search results by rating, number of ingredients, and cooking time.

Is Niva Worth the Money?

If you value privacy and want to help Big Tech stop tracking people over the Internet, Neeva is well worth the cost. For your money, you get a clean search engine with lots of customization options that offer a very Google-like experience except for ads and trackers.

