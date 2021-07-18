What Amazon and Facebook are wrong about FTC Chair Lina Khan





Last week, Facebook filed a motion with the Federal Trade Commission requesting that its chairman, Lina Khan, withdraw from any Facebook decision. Two weeks ago, Amazon submitted the same request. Both tech giants, coupled with their work in Congress investigating Silicon Valley, argued that they were too conflicting to regulate the industry fairly, as they had previously expressed their views on focusing on the tech industry.

That brave claim at some level, if the logic is accepted, is Big Tech, as companies never suggest that the regulators that support the success of big companies are similarly biased in the opposite direction. Or anyone who is completely unfamiliar with the industry is allowed to regulate them.

At another level, it also reflects a fundamental misconception of Khans’ antitrust approach, said Zephyr Teachout, a law professor and antitrust expert in a recent interview with The Intercepts podcast Deconstructed. .. When Kahn was nominated for the FTC, the news media universally introduced her by several versions of Big Tech’s prominent critics.

Kahn’s work as Hillstaff, who leads a bipartisan judicial committee investigation into Silicon Valley giants, and through her groundbreaking legal review article entitled Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox. I won Monica.

There is confusion. Amazon has been the title of an important 2017 Yale Law Journal article in Khans, but Teachout said the company is being used as a case study to raise a broader issue.

This article is often used to claim that Kahn is hostile to the Amazon itself, but in reality her treatise has addressed the intellectual foundations of antitrust law for 40 years. The introduction of Khans’s treatise clarifies that, because the pegging competition for consumer welfare, which the article defines as the current framework of antitrust, especially the short-term price effect, captures the architecture of market power in the modern economy. It points out that it is not equipped with.

The clarity of the treatise’s discussion helped drive a major rethink among antitrust policy makers, as it revealed that consumer welfare standards were simply not equipped in the Internet age of the platform. It was. She summarizes her argument in a way that is easy to understand and irrefutable.

When measuring competition primarily by price and production, we cannot recognize the potential harm to competition caused by Amazon domination. Specifically, current doctrine underestimates the risk of predatory pricing and how integration between different business lines proves to be anti-competitive. These concerns are heightened in the context of online platforms for two reasons. First, the economics of the platform market creates incentives for businesses to pursue growth over profit. This is a strategy that investors have rewarded. Under these conditions, predatory pricing becomes very reasonable, even if existing doctrine treats it as irrational and therefore unbelievable. Second, online platforms act as key intermediaries, and integration between business lines gives them control over the critical infrastructure on which their rivals depend. This dual role also allows the platform to exploit the information gathered by the enterprise using the service to undermine the enterprise as a competitor.

Given that Kerns’ skepticism about antitrust legitimacy is not unique to the tech sector, the rationale that she should resign as chairman is concentrated in a new way that is almost every industry. Needs to expand to all other industries in which it exists. As Teach Out said:

The Khans article was very important about Amazon, but much more important than Amazon. It was actually about agriculture. And about that airline. And about that drug. And that’s how we think about economic policy. So my pets will often see Khan described as a thorn on the side of Big Tech or the enemy of Big Tech, Antitech is not Antitech at all. One of the things we’ve seen is that these big tech companies are destroying innovation, buying competitors and choking people who may have more exciting ideas. Not only about its professional technology and technology policy, but also about economic theory.

That is, it is based on that fact. It’s very focused on what actually happens, not what the theory does. And that’s Kerns training. She started talking to chicken farmers about their experience. She wrote a great article about seeds, patents, and Monsanto. So she actually started with ag. And those insights helped us see Big Tech without the blurring and fascination that technology brings. People say technology is entirely new. Everything was confusing! It has never happened before. She went in and said, “Hey, I saw this.” I saw this in Monsanto. I know these practices because this is what Tyson does. And I think it’s important to understand her as promoting innovation, workers, small businesses, and changing the equality of our approach.

