NativeNerd Review: Amazing Google Pixel Buds





Vincent Shilling

India country today

I had a great opportunity to test the powerful Google Pixel Buds, especially the A-series.

Holy Molly, these things are amazing.

This is my review.

Google Pixel Buds A series

9.5 out of 10

My brief quote: “Google PixelBuds is very simple … great. Clear and rich sound, easy to use and easy to set up, very comfortable and highly recommended.”

So this week I’m writing a product review. I’ve been a fan of Google Pixel products for a long time and have reviewed Pixel smartphones. In my opinion, I’ve covered Pow Wow with a Pixel smartphone, and I’ve had exceptional results.

Pixel Buds sound

Having tried almost every type of audio device and brand, from Bose to Samsung to the $ 5 special at the local Big Lots, the Pixel Buds is at the top of the list of rich, clear and lively sounds. I have to say that there is. .. I absolutely love them.

Certainly I love the soft texture of the oval case with flip top and charging capacity as well as the bud itself.

Controls and calls

Answering the phone or listening to music using the controls is seamless with just a tap. You can answer the phone, listen to the next song, or skip to the next video. One of the great features is that if someone wants to ask me a question, just pull out one of the buds and the sound will pause automatically. The sensor adapted to busy sounds and no one complained about not being able to hear me on the phone.

My only criticism is to understand adaptive sounds, as sometimes I don’t know if they adapt to the environment. In other words, when I’m listening to music, I always want to ask if someone is calling my name. However, this seems counter-intuitive to the earphone reason in the first place.

fit

According to Google, they are based on pixel bad fittings based on scans from thousands of ear canal shapes. I have to admit that the Pixel Buds are very comfortable.

As a reminder, if you lie down and listen, you will not be able to lie down on the right or left side for a long time. But by saying this, I certainly feel I’m really noisy. And even on the go, it fits snugly while being comfortable, so I could wear it all day long. There is also a space vent. It is also resistant to sweat and water, making it ideal for rainy days and training.

Amazing features

A great feature of Google Pixel Buds is that you can get your Google Assistant to help you speak in a foreign language or translate the words you’re speaking when you’re connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

I haven’t tried it with others, but I tried saying a few words in Spanish. It feels like I’m in the future.

Hey Google, how about your mother tongue? Is there a developer there?

price

Currently, Google Pixel Buds is $ 99 in the Google Store and free shipping. Please enjoy. In my view, they are worth it.

I’m looking forward to my PS Pixel 6 smartphone.

