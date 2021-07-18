DOST, Cordillera HEI collaborate to establish TBI and support entrepreneurship – Manila breaking news





The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has partnered with the Higher Education Institution (HEI) in the Cordillera Controlled Area (CAR) to establish the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) to create community start-ups for technology sustainability. I am supporting.

(MANILA BULLETIN FILE PHOTO)

DOST Secretary-General Fortunato Boy T. de la Pea said that DOST-CAR has partnered with St. Louis University (SLU) and Cordilleras University (UC) to develop their respective TBIs and use the latest technology as the primary means of the community. He said he would support start-ups. innovation.

He said the partnership was under the supervision of the DOST-Philippines Industrial Energy Emerging Technologies Research and Development Council (PCIEERD).

UC Innovation Andner Charing Space (UCIANS) TBI and SLU Convergent Resilience Technology (ConRes) TBI are the 20 National Higher Education Institutions (HEI) of DOST-PClEERDs Higher Education Institutions Innovation and Technopreneurship Preparation (HEIRIT). It is one of the subsidy targets of. The DOST chief cited funding and training to support entrepreneurs, especially in the region since 2018.

He said the UCIANS TBI will provide stakeholders in the medical sector, academies and municipalities with opportunities for business and technology transfer.

In total, there were 27 startup incubations under UCIAN STBI, except for the four active ones, he said.

Meanwhile, SLU ConRes TBI works with local governments (LGUs), the business sector, and the academy to support the development of technical solutions for commercialization in line with the banner program Smart Mountain Engineering Solutions, de. Provide service. Rappie said.

“The center has incubated 18 start-up programs with 4 active incubations in a coworking and innovation space, a 3D prototyping lab, and a shared service facility with the Ministry of Trade and Industry for prototyping, digital simulation and manufacturing. There is a Fab Lab.

He said both programs are expected to continue to be involved and assist various stakeholders towards technical sustainability.

DOST-CAR has linked an entrepreneurial partnership with TBI to promote innovative ideas that create value for public use, as well as financial opportunities for tech adopters, de la Pea said. ..

