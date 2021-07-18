Campaign to help rape victims with Google Goes Viral





Less than a year after promising to improve its response to sexual misconduct within the company, Google was recently accused of mishandling the rape case.

Ming Tao is an associate account strategist, also known as Jessica, who has been working at Google since 2020 after graduating from top class at Cornell University. She moved her story forward after being raped by a colleague in late May.

On May 28, 2021, around 4 am, Jessica stayed home with three Google colleagues, one of whom raped her. This led to a series of events, including multiple suicide attempts, high medical costs, and legal fees. After serving as the number one salesperson on the team, Jessica suddenly took an unpaid vacation and left home to protect herself. I read the GoFundMe page and raised money to cover the medical and legal costs Tao has incurred since May.

GoFundMe is currently raising over $ 16,000. Tao didn’t comment on The Daily Dot, but after asking her to be “logged off,” she posted it on Instagram and publicly asked her not to contact her.

The story of Taos was shared with the consent of Raksha Muthukumar, Google’s software engineer and organizer of the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU), which launched the fundraiser. [Disclosure: Muthukumar has written for the Daily Dot].. Tao himself shared a link to the story on his Instagram account and asked his followers to sign the relevant petition launched by AWU.

Google decided she wasn’t their problem anymore, wrote Muthukumar on GoFundMe. Again, Google executives and HR have shown that they choose to protect sexual predators over survivors. After months of following the protocol dictated by HR, Jessica only has to show a wide range of medical and legal invoices. Google has ample resources for proper intervention, but instead they chose to expose Jessica to further harm and instability. At the same time, according to a page set up by AWU to raise awareness, men allegedly raped Tao continue to be fully employed.

Jessica wasn’t paid while Google was spending time investigating, pointed out on Twitter by fellow Google Rob Lunez. Why does everyone come to HR with their own story when they run the risk of losing their income for weeks? According to Google, the issue is purely bureaucratic. The reason her vacation hasn’t been paid yet is clearly due to the expertise that the company says it’s working on a solution.

In the #JusticeForJessica campaign, Tao is fully compensated by the company for disability leave time, including five hospitalizations and several suicide attempts, and does the same for future employees who may endure similar experiences. You are required to do it.

It’s not the first time tech giants have been criticized for how to deal with sexual harassment and assault. In the fall of 2018, 20,000 Google employees and contractors participated in a major strike protesting a culture of collusion, misconduct, and support against perpetrators in the face of sexual harassment, illegal activity, and abuse of power. .. The strike alleged that Android co-founder Andy Rubin forced women to have oral sex, triggered by news that Google protected three different executives accused of sexual misconduct. Later, he awarded a $ 90 million exit package. Turned out to be reliable by the company.

After the strike, CEO Sundar Pichai and HR Vice President Eileen Naughton emailed Google employees: Impact on people who behave improperly. Pichai also said the company has fired 48 employees due to sexual harassment in the last two years.

The statement was followed by a company document entitled “Our Commitments and Actions,” which Google, among other things, better care services, with what Google employees can expect and how their concerns are handled during the investigation process. I promised to give a clear overview of what to create. Surveys to support people who have expressed concerns, such as check-in, accommodation and eviction support.

After a wave of shareholder suits, Mountainview agreed in September 2020 to increase board oversight of future sexual misconduct, with 310 million corporate diversity programs over the next few years. I promised to invest the dollar.

But even before the story of Jessica Taos was published, in April 2021 more than 2,000 Alphabet workers publicly signed a letter calling for the company to protect harassment. The letter states that this is a long pattern in which the alphabet protects harassers, rather than protecting those who have been harassed. Those who report harassment are burdened and usually leave the alphabet while the harassment remains or is rewarded for their actions.

Google claims that it has significantly improved the overall process by introducing a new care program for employees who report concerns and improving the research process. When asked to comment on the Taos case, a Google spokeswoman said: We took her complaint very seriously and were actively working on this issue.

Contact National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (USA) or Samaritans (UK) for more information on suicide prevention or to talk confidentially with someone.

If you are a teenager dealing with depression or other mental health issues, please visit PBS.org for a list of resources and organizations that can help you. For adults, see Mental Health Resources.

Viola Stefanello

Viola Stefanello is a Rome-based journalist who covers the crossroads of internet culture, international affairs, human rights, politics and platforms. Her work has appeared in the Italian version of Wired and Rolling Stone, as well as in The Correspondent, Euronews, and other international publications.

