There is a fierce battle in the database industry





When it comes to database structure, businesses basically have one option. It can be relational (SQL) or non-relational (NoSQL). The former organizes the data into a set of tables and has a predefined schema, while the latter has a dynamic schema for unstructured data. But which is better?

With the rise of cloud and container technologies, the relational and open source database system PostgreSQL (or called Postgres) is showing incredible diversity. Despite being around for over 30 years, I’m not afraid to learn new tricks from my young NoSQL cousin.

TechRadar Pro spoke with Marc Linster, CTO of open source database company EDB, to explore the benefits of Postgres and the quality that sets it apart from proprietary and non-relational alternatives.

How relevant are relational databases in the NoSQL era?

NoSQL stands for “not just SQL” and explains why Postgres is clearly the winner in DB-Engines rankings, Stackoverflows developer surveys, and Cloud Native Computing Foundations Database Tech Radar.

Postgres is built on an object-relational architecture, in contrast to other relational databases. Therefore, it is a reader that combines relational data with geospatial data, key-value pairs, document data, and custom data types.

This important design decision made by Mike Stonebraker over 25 years ago is driving the rapid adoption of Postgres by developers and DBAs. The DB-Engines ranking shows that Postgres adoption outperforms MongoDB. The same is reflected in the CNCF TechRadar and Stackoverflow surveys.

Relational databases do not show similar adoption trends and can become less relevant over time.

EDB has been a Postgres shop since the early 2000s. How have traditional databases, such as PostgreSQL, changed over the years with the advent of cloud native services?

Postgres passed the test of time surprisingly well. In fact, Postgres’ legacy helps to make it stronger as it matures. It is the number one database in the container and is a key component of all cloud provider database services. Cloud-native offerings, such as the EDB Cloud Native Postgres operator for Kubernetes, continue to work to make Postgres easier and more accessible to more users.

While many traditional, commercial, and proprietary databases are declining, Postgres is growing tremendously in parallel with the cloud. The fact that Postgres is open source, cost effective, innovative, powerful and highly reliable contributes to its growth. Postgres also runs everywhere under the same permissive license. This is another reason why it is becoming more popular.

Postgres, open source, cloud adoption, Kubernetes and microservices all have one thing in common. It is a rapid innovation due to the need for digital transformation, high speed of function, and improved adaptability to the product market.

The main change we’ve seen is the maturation of infrastructure as code. It enables fast and repeatable Postgres deployments in on-premises, cloud, and DevOps environments, either through Kubernetes operators or through tools such as Ansible.

One of the advantages that NoSQL databases claim to be superior to relational databases is scaling. How has Postgres evolved in this regard?

Over 95% of all databases today are comfortably adapted to the advanced computer servers currently available in the cloud or on-premises. When 96 cores and above are routinely available in the cloud and most data centers, few applications actually require horizontal scale-out. One argument historically raised by proponents of horizontal scaling was that it was difficult to scale compute and memory up and down.

Infrastructure as code technology such as Kubernetes and Ansible makes scaling up CPU and memory resources very easy and fast. Much easier and faster than scaling out.

Also, be aware that scaling out to multiple servers will result in significant delays as more data travels over the network. This is much slower than the server backplane or the data bus of modern high-density chips.

At the same time, with the advent of microservices, we see more smart designs that refactor ultra-large databases into smaller, smarter architectures. It’s much easier to solve a problem in advance with a good design than to throw the hardware later and try to fix it. Fortunately, Kubernetes and microservices encourage smart design.

What are the advantages of relational databases in general, especially PostgreSQL, over NoSQL databases?

NoSQL is often used as a synonym for eventual consistency, and relational is really meant to mean ACID (atomic, consistent, isolated, durable). ACID-compliant databases are reliable and the results of operations in these environments are highly predictable. This is important for business transactions, accounting operations, and other data management tasks that require 100% reliability. Also, most analytical tools are designed to work with tables and relationships. In many cases, to perform an analysis, you must first map a NoSQL format, such as a document, to a tabular structure. This also applies to mapreduce, which takes unstructured data and transforms it into structured tabular and relational formats to support queries.

The nature of relational models, especially the use of regular formats, provides developers with a very powerful tool for avoiding data redundancy and creating data models that are not specific to a single use case.

As more organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy and mix cloud databases with databases hosted on-premises, how well is PostgreSQL suitable for such an interoperable environment?

Postgres has chosen the Portable Operating System Interface (POSIX) abstraction layer as the interface to the operating system. It can run virtually anywhere and explains why it works on virtually every cloud, container, every major operating system, and virtually every hardware platform. EDB has many customers who have strategically decided to develop for the Postgres API. This allows you to create applications that you can deploy where you need them.

Unlike other commercial databases, which limit some functionality to their own cloud for high availability, Postgres does not have such a limitation. EDB Postgres provides the same high availability, always-on Postgres on all platforms, not just some selected hardware lines and your own cloud.

This extreme portability makes Postgres an ideal platform for hybrid or multi-cloud strategies.

From the beginning, EDB has a symbiotic relationship with the open source PostgreSQL community. How important is this relationship for commercial vendors with a business model based on open source software?

Without a vibrant, independent, innovative Postgres community, there’s nothing we can do. EDB is a strong supporter of the community. There are about 30 full-time EDBers nominated as contributors, committers, or Postgres core team members, and 300 technicians dedicated to Postgres. Being an enthusiastic fan of Postgres means continuing to invest in open source software and the community that works with Microsoft, VMWare, NTT, Fujitsu and others to create the most innovative open source technology since Linux. It means that you are working on it.

“We collaborate in code and compete in the market,” said Dave Page, a colleague who is a member of the Postgres core team. This collaborative and symbiotic model is critical to the success of EDB and the growing adoption of Postgres.

