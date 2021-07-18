Timeline: Looking Back on Snapchat’s 10 Years





Creative destruction plays an important role in entrepreneurship and economic development.

The theory of creative destruction, developed by economist Joseph Schumpeter in 1942, suggests that the business cycle is functioning under a long wave of innovation. Specifically, due to market turmoil, major industrial clusters are having a significant impact on the economy.

Take the railway industry as an example. At the turn of the 19th century, railroads completely reshaped urban demography and trade. Similarly, the Internet has disrupted the entire industry, from media to retail.

The infographic above shows how the innovation cycle has affected the economy since 1785, and what the future holds.

Innovation Cycle: 6 Waves

From the first wave of textiles and hydropower in the Industrial Revolution to the Internet in the 1990s, here are six waves of innovation and their significant breakthroughs.

1st Wave 2nd Wave 3rd Wave 4th Wave 5th Wave 6th Wave Water Power Textile Iron Steam Rail Steel Electrochemical Internal Combustion Engine Petrochemical Electronics Aviation Digital Network Software New Media Digitization (AI, IoT, AV, Robot, Drone) Clean Tech 60 years 55 years 50 years 40 years 30 years 25 years

Source: Edelsen Institute, Detlef Reis

During the first wave of the Industrial Revolution, hydropower helped produce paper, textiles and iron products. Unlike past factories, full-scale dams supplied turbines via a complex belt system. Advances in textiles brought the first factories, and the city expanded around them.

The second wave of 1845-1900 made significant advances in railroads, steam and steel. The railroad industry alone has affected countless industries, from iron and oil to steel and copper. Then a great railroad monopoly was formed.

In the early 1900s, the emergence of electricity to power light and telephone communications from the third wave dominated. Henry Ford unveiled the Model T and the assembly line transformed the automotive industry. Automobiles have become closely linked to the expansion of large American cities. Then, in the fourth wave, aviation revolutionized travel.

After the advent of the Internet by the early 1990s, the barriers to information were overturned. New media changed political discourse, news cycles and communication in the fifth wave. The Internet has brought about a new frontier of globalization, a borderless landscape of the flow of digital information.

Market power

For economist Schumpeter, innovation has boosted economic growth and improved living standards.

However, these confusions also tend to lead to monopolies. The strongest players achieve wide margins, establish moats and dodge rivals, especially when the cycle is up. These cycles usually begin when innovation becomes commonly used.

Of course, this has never been so closely related to the world today. Information is more centralized than ever, and Big Tech dominates global search traffic, social networks, and advertising.

Like today’s Big Tech giants, the railroad industry had the power to control prices and drive out competitors in the 19th century. At its peak, shares of railway companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange accounted for 60% of the market capitalization.

Wave of change

As the cycle life continues to shrink, the fifth wave may remain under the belt for several years.

Featuring artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and digital drones, the sixth wave has the potential to draw entirely new pictures. In short, system automation, predictive analytics, and data processing can have an impact. Second, physical goods and services may be digitized. The time to complete a task can shift from hours to seconds.

At the same time, clean technology can be at the forefront. At the heart of each innovation is solving complex problems, and climate concerns are increasingly imminent. The low cost of solar and wind power also predicts the benefits of efficiency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.visualcapitalist.com/timeline-looking-back-at-10-years-of-snapchat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos