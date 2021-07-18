Realize creative concepts with the right technology





It is especially important in the world that is currently celebrating the rise of creators. These are the people who create their favorite TikToks and Instagram stories, an increasingly important cohort in the creative world.

According to a venture capital firm Antlers survey, there are currently 50 million creators worldwide, of which 48 million are amateurs and 2 million are professionals. Many are sole proprietors, entrepreneurial portmanteau, and the number of creators who are sole proprietors is expected to grow, and the industry as a whole is emerging to support them.

According to a study conducted by the University of Technology Sydney and the Center for Creative Industry Innovation, the creative sector contributes approximately $ 90.2 billion annually to Australia’s national economy, adding approximately $ 46.9 billion to Australia’s gross domestic product and $ 3.2 billion annually. Producing exports. Its important sector that relies on technology to thrive.

Technology to support pivoting

Indeed, technology has been particularly important over the past year, and businesses that have been very successful during a pandemic are digital-first and cloud-based.

Thurthi said these companies were able to switch to telecommuting almost immediately and move their entire work to a remote environment.

Covid has changed our world forever. Over the last year and a half, the nature of work, life and business has changed. The number of solo planners is skyrocketing and there are no signs of slowdown. Most successful are those who employ technology specifically designed for distributed work, allowing them to stay connected through tools such as video conferencing and chat. They can keep their work moving forward with tools like Dropbox. Dropbox provides teams with one organized place for content and collaboration around it.

Today, more and more global creators can benefit from technology solutions.

According to Thurthi, Dropbox is dedicated to helping users turn their creative passions into business. We want to simplify complexity through technology. Creators are deeply interested in their technology. They care about their audience. Finding the most effective and scalable way to distribute, manage, and protect your content is secondary.

Dropbox can automate this aspect of their operation, giving them the freedom and autonomy they crave.

Creative wants to focus on doing the work that inspires them. Whether you’re a Cleveland photographer, a Southern California broadcaster, or a Sydney filmmaker, they only care about doing creative work. They don’t have to worry about managing the backend of what they need to get their job done, she adds.

Ultimately, Dropbox supports your creative by simplifying the creative process, reducing complexity, and allowing you to focus on what your creative is best at.

Thurthi: The advice for a successful creative is to invest in technology that helps protect the creative outcomes. By providing a centralized place for all creative content and collaboration around it, whether they are digital nomads, solo planners, or anything in between. Dropbox wants to be part of their hustle and bustle.

