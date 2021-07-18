Federal Government Increases Social Media Pressure Over COVID-19 False Claims





Social media companies are facing new pressure from the federal government to crack down on false health information as they encourage the Biden administration to encourage Americans who dislike it to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek Murthy Sunday previews: Federal blames social media for false alarms on COVID-19 Facebook opposes White House criticism, saying it is “looking for a scapegoat.” Biden says social media platforms “kill people” | Florida accounts for 20% of new incidents MORE said Thursday that false information was an urgent threat and accused it of amplifying false information We called on tech companies to take action to combat false and often dangerous claims.

False health information did not begin with COVID-19. Mercy said in a White House briefing that the current difference is the speed and scale at which false information about health is spreading.

U.S. has not reached the Byden administration Joe Bydenbiden calls on Congress to pass a voting bill on the anniversary of John Lewis’s death in Afghanistan, and Tullivan officials investigate cases of “Havana syndrome” in Austria 70% of adult Americans who have been vaccinated at least once in Qatar during the withdrawal of the U.S. military in the Byden administration have a reduced national vaccination rate, and delta variants have not been vaccinated in the country. It is spreading rapidly in your pocket.

Authorities are fighting the power of false anti-vaccination claims that researchers have identified across social media platforms, as the administration is now pushing for Americans to be vaccinated.

According to an analysis of more than 812,000 posts from Facebook and Twitter from February 1st to March 16th, a report released earlier this year by the Digital Hate Countermeasures Center found that 12 accounts had up to 65 vaccine controversy content. Occupied%. ..

Mercy said in a briefing Thursday that modern tech companies allow false information to harm our information environment and have little accountability to abusers.

They designed product features like buttons that reward us by sharing emotionally charged content … and their algorithms provide more of what we click on. They tend to pull us deeper and deeper into the well of false information, he added.

Biden has frankly condemned the social media platforms and their role in the spread of COVID-19 disinformation.

Biden told reporters on Friday. The only pandemic we have is unvaccinated people. And they are killing people.

Facebook spokesman Dani Lever said in a statement Friday that the platform wouldn’t be distracted by unsubstantiated accusations, pushing Bidens’ reputation back.

Facebook, advertised in Lever, is trying to connect users with reliable information about COVID-19 and vaccines.

The facts show that Facebook is helping to save lives. For a period, she said.

Brittany Allen, a trust and security architect at fraud prevention company Sift, found two public groups that spread false information about vaccines with about 500-2,000 members after a quick search for vaccine killings on Facebook on Friday morning. Said that he led her to.

It looks like a small drop in Facebook’s overall user base bucket, but Allen told Hill that his ability to spread something through its sharing capabilities is far greater than just the number of group members. ..

A Facebook spokesman did not respond to a request for comment when asked about the two groups Allen identified.

In addition, according to Allen, posts in the encrypted messaging app Telegram include Facebook screenshots containing incorrect information.

According to Allen, Facebook isn’t considered a siled media entity of its kind because it’s easy to share screenshots and off-platform.

False alarm experts warn of the threat posed by false alarms of the virus within and beyond the context of a pandemic, and for some, push from the administration is crucial in forcing the hands of tech giants. It states that there is a possibility.

Darrell West, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution’s Center for Innovation, said a general surgeon is afflicting tech companies.

This makes tech companies aware that people are getting more attention than ever before. People get a lot of information from these social media sites, they are really responsible for fighting false information, he added.

A prominent researcher at the Harvard Kennedy Schools Shore Stein Center wrote an editorial published by NBC News, calling on the surgeon general to be a turning point in the history of the Internet.

Just as his predecessor undertook a tobacco company decades ago, he undertakes the tech industry by defining how false information can hurt Americans. In our view, this advisory shows that social media is a product that requires serious consumer protection regulations, written by Shorenstein Center Research Director Joan Donovan and Research Fellow Jennifer Nilsen.

The dissemination of false health information did not begin with a pandemic, but it drew attention to this issue and forced the platform to develop policies to mitigate vaccine-repellent content.

Google, which owns Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube, has defended the policy implemented to combat false information on COVID-19, despite backlash from the White House and advocacy groups.

A Facebook spokesperson promotes corporate partnerships with government experts, health officials and researchers to take proactive action against false information about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect public health. I made it.

A spokeswoman boasted that Facebook had removed more than 18 million misinformation about COVIDs and accounts that repeatedly violated these rules.

YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said the video sharing platform will remove content that violates COVID-19’s false alarm policy, discard borderline videos, and prominently display trusted content about COVID-19. ..

A Twitter spokeswoman said the platform will continue to take enforcement action on content that violates COVID-19’s misleading information policy and improve efforts to enhance reliable and reliable health information.

At a White House press conference on Friday, spokesman Jen Pusakigen Pusakibiden’s silence when asked if he thought Facebook’s reaction was sufficient shows the Democratic patience on Sunday. MORE, who escapes constitutional restrictions, said, obviously not.

We are talking about additional steps to take, Pusaki said.

Since we are dealing with the issue of life and death here, everyone has a role to play in ensuring that we have accurate information. Obviously, those are the steps they took. They are private companies. They will make decisions about the additional steps they can take. It’s clear that there’s more to take, she added.

The surgeon’s general recommendations further emphasize the deep gap between parties regarding the moderation of digital content.

Parliamentary Democrats are urging social media platforms to take greater action to combat false information online, claiming that businesses aren’t taking a good stance against false allegations. I am. Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and other key figures in the push show preview: Federal government accuses social media of false alarms on COVID-19 Technical executives vote at election event MORE (D-Minn.) Mark Warner Mark Robert Warner Sanders wants a chance to stamp the government facing difficult hurdles for the Democratic Party, despite a promising start. ..

Meanwhile, prominent Republicans continue to overwhelm efforts to crack down on false information online.

The Trump administration’s coronavirus testing emperor Brett Guilloyl likened Mercy’s recommendations on a platform to crack down on false information about government censorship.

Censorship of another view by the government will increase distrust of the government (even if it is wrong) and raise concerns about vaccines, Guilloil tweeted.

His statement claims that Congressional Republicans have leveled against the platform and censors content with an anti-conservative bias. However, there was no evidence to support the claim.

The platform, presented by top members of the House Republican Party at the Judiciary, Energy and Commerce Commission, outlines addressing censorship claims as a top priority.

Saif Shahin, an assistant professor of communications at the University of America, said it was unclear how big a dent the recommendations would make in supporting the fight against disinformation online, given the political polarization.

People believe in disinformation. Because it fits into their larger story about the world, society and America. Therefore, there is also a great demand for disinformation. Those who are willing to believe in certain things more than others, whether they are true or not, said.

He added that even if the mainstream platform could wipe out the false claims, a new alternative platform would fill that void.

Before and after the election, he mentioned that the content moderation approach was a hands-off and popular app, and that new parlors would always appear. Or other social media apps that don’t do that.

