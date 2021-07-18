Do you remember Clippy’s paper clips?Microsoft is officially bringing him back … as an emoji





Remember the little smiling paper clip that accompanied all the projects in Microsoft Word in 1997?

To refresh your memory, he has small eyebrows, big eyes, and funny little habits that can make you smile, even during some of your most annoying online projects.

If you remember Clippy, we have some semi-good news. The beloved virtual paper clip has been revived by Microsoft, but he will never be a virtual assistant again.

In a Twitter post last week, the company announced that Clippy would replace the emoji on Microsoft 365 paper clips if it received 20,000 likes.

Not surprisingly, the post received over 170,000 likes and Microsoft confirmed future changes on social media.

Last but not least, we had to take this opportunity to make changes so that we could make a really long, flat standard paper clip.

Sure, we could use fewer paper clips today than in the Clippys heyday, but we couldn’t resist the nostalgic pull, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, Clippy will be back later this year. He was originally given a boot after the release of Office 2007.

Earlier this year, Clippy resurfaced as a Microsoft Teams sticker a day before the company closed, according to an ABC 7 report.

Last week, Microsoft announced several other updated or new emojis to be added to the platform in honor of World Emoji Day on Saturday, July 17th.

For more information on changing Microsoft emoji, please visit this website.

