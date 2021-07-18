How the Xbox Game Pass ended the console war





The Xbox Game Pass service line has set Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) years ahead of the competition for video game streaming and cloud gaming services. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can use Game Pass on a variety of non-Xbox devices, and Game Pass Ultimate includes it for just $ 14.99 per month. This is one level above the standard Game Pass streaming service used on Xbox hardware.

This development is important to the company as console sales are notorious as an unprofitable business. It’s also important for entry-level gaming customers, as streaming can significantly lower the barriers to entry for games, given the price of consoles, games and accessories.

Don’t get me wrong-the console isn’t dead. However, Microsoft is in a perfect competition to take advantage of the unmistakable rise of game streaming and cloud gaming in a way that complements its position in the console market.

Xbox abandoned console war and launched a more important war

Many believe that Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation are in direct competition, but in many ways they don’t play the same game. PlayStation is generally considered to have a stronger lineup of exclusive story-driven game franchises than Xbox. For example, God of War, The Last of Us, and most Uncharted titles. With this strength in mind, the company focuses more on gaming and console promotion than on PS Now, a rival for cloud gaming Xbox Game Pass.

Meanwhile, Xbox is strengthening its exclusive gaming lineup to complement its relative strengths in a wide range of game streaming and cloud services. The company unveiled 27 new games included in the Xbox Game Pass at this year’s Digital E3 Game Showcase. This growing attention to exclusive content (in partnership with Microsoft’s recently acquired popular game studio Bethesda Games) is part of a plan to add value to everything. The Xbox Game Pass gives you subscribers who may or may not buy an Xbox console.

Neither company reports the number of subscribers very often. However, according to Forbes, the Xbox Game Pass currently boasts around 23 million subscribers, which could reach 30 million by the 2021 holiday season after the release of Halo Infinite. The gaming industry has long expected PlayStation to release more directly competitive game streaming. Service according to Xbox Game Pass. However, PS Now is still the company’s only cloud gaming streaming subscription, with a subscriber base of only 3.2 million, as the company last reported in May 2021.

Why to bet on cloud gaming

Cloud gaming and game streaming services have always been destined to become mainstream at some point. This is happening now because companies with strong and large cloud networks are actually making it work. Streaming games from the cloud to hardware you already own is more affordable and convenient than buying an included game that typically works on a $ 500 console and only one fixed device. Makes sense-especially for hesitant entry-level gamers to make large prepaid monetary commitments to the game.

Sony hasn’t caught up with the cloud gaming epidemic, but companies that have launched their own cloud-based game streaming services include Google (Stadia), NVIDIA (GeForce Now), and Amazon (Luna). However, the delivery structure of each service is different from the Xbox Game Pass (for example, to use GeForce Now, you need to purchase the game separately on the existing platform).

As more companies jump into this trend, Xbox can easily leverage the market leadership it holds over its competitors in current video game streaming to dominate the development of the cloud gaming market. .. Xbox plans to release non-console hardware such as streaming devices and game pass-enabled smart TVs to make cloud gaming more widely adopted at home, just the beginning of this growth story.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud gaming market is projected to grow from $ 169.2 million in 2021 to $ 1.9 billion in 2028, with a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. I am. As Microsoft deploys the aforementioned streaming hardware, leverages strategic acquisitions like Bethesda to offer a stronger game lineup, and leverages its vast game pass user base, console sales are the final Xbox. It becomes clear why it was not the goal.

Keep your head in the cloud

Stay tuned for Microsoft’s July 21 revenue report. This report will provide more information, especially regarding Xbox and Game Pass performance. Look for additional details on planning a Game Pass-enabled smart TV and streaming device with a base of around 25 million (or more) Game Pass subscribers.

However, I’m still not expecting much financial information specific to the Xbox Game Pass. The company is likely to be playing long games on its way to profitability, prioritizing a stronger game lineup and rapid subscriber growth. Given the company’s existing position as one of the three giants of the public cloud and as a credible growth stock, this growth story is noteworthy as a shareholder of Microsoft, not bystanders.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises, even our own, helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us to be smarter, happier, and richer. I will.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/18/how-xbox-game-pass-ended-the-console-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos