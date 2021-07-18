Inyene Ibanga promotes innovative adoption of the digital economy





… Within two years of Casifus’ foresight and guidance… NITDA is a strategy for blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, data management, and adoption in the digital economy.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is the top regulatory agency for information technology (IT) in Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

Founded in April 2001 to implement Nigeria’s Information Technology policy and coordinate Nigeria’s general IT development, the agency has taken over its mission from the NITDA Development Act (2007).

This parliamentary law allows government agencies to develop, regulate, and advise on national information technology through regulatory standards, guidelines, and policies.

In line with Parliamentary Law, NITDA is keen to carry out its wide range of missions through strategic and comprehensive stakeholder management, national and international partnerships, and efficient use of resources for the benefit of Nigeria. I am pursuing.

On August 20, 2019, President Muhammad Buhari was named Malam Kasif Inuwa Abdullah after his boss Dr. Isa Pantami was nominated as a member of the Federal Executive Council and assigned a portfolio of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. Was appointed as the director of NITDA.

Kashifu, as NITDA’s fifth DG, is steadily built on a foundation laid by former residents of its office and is at its core in accordance with the Federal Government’s National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). We are promoting institutions to carry out their missions.

In this position, Kashif is responsible for leading the implementation of NITDA in policy guidelines for promoting ICT and developing programs that facilitate IT-related operations within the public and private sectors.

August is a special month for NITDA’s current management, as it will be Casifs’ second year piloting the work of Nigerian IT regulators. Agencies are expected to take advantage of this auspicious period to share their achievements and, if necessary, past challenges.

After officially joining the agency in 2017, Kasif, a well-known technical expert, became DG and earned professional qualifications in networking, communications, service management, and solution design for IT operations and business transformation. I have been promoted to a position with over 15 years of experience.

Kashifu is a trained strategist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the first Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert (CCIE) in the public sector in Nigeria. He also took leadership and management courses at Harvard University in the United States, Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, and IMD Business School in Switzerland.

Prior to joining NITDA, he held various positions in Technology Engineering at Galaxy Backbone and was a Technology Architect at the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2014. While working at CBN, Kashifu was also a technical assistant for DG at the time. At NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami.

Since taking office two years ago, Kashifu has been considering developing a technology ecosystem and expanding it into communities, schools and innovation-driven enterprises (IDEs). This provides opportunities for different sectors of the economy to leverage technology to transform and strengthen their business models. It creates productivity and efficiency while creating employment and wealth for operators.

The recent introduction of the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021 2024 stands out as one of NITDA’s breakthroughs under the current leadership of DG.

Another program launched towards the realization of the Federal Digital Nigerian Project is the National Public Key Infrastructure (RCA) of the National Signature Authority (CSCA) and the National Verification Certificate Authority (CVCA) Root Certificate Authority (RCA). NPKI) is a recent start. Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a nutshell, the national PKI guarantees secure communication of all online services and stores information by addressing the basics of cybersecurity confidentiality, integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation. Provides security against unauthorized access and disclosure.

In addition, PKI will strengthen the transformation of e-government and the digital economy through secure data exchange and certification for the protection of electronic transactions by the banking sector and its regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Over the last two years, NITDA has launched several programs including Nigerian Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy (NDIESP), NITDA Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship Center, State-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Center (NCAIR). raised. ).

The National Digital Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Startup Policy (NDISEP) has five priorities: promoting human capital, unlocking access to capital, enabling infrastructure, increasing demand, and promoting innovative entrepreneurship. Consists of. This policy is designed to achieve a country of digital innovation and entrepreneurship that will be the norm for improvement in the field of digital technology.

It automates while applying to the right stakeholders in governments, innovation-driven companies, innovation consumers, technology start-ups, innovation hubs and labs, investors, academia, funding agencies and civil society organizations. Realized through smart processes and ICT solutions. , Service providers, etc. in the policy.

Meanwhile, NITDA is coordinating the establishment of the National Digital Innovation Entrepreneurship Center to establish an innovation-driven culture among its citizens by acting as a platform for creating value and prosperity among its citizens. I will. Similar centers will be replicated in six geopolitical zones within the country.

NITDA has established the National Center for Artificial Intelligence Robotics (NCAIR) as a special facility to facilitate research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application, best described as the most ambitious program to date. .. Nigeria domestic issues.

State-of-the-art facilities, along with the latest Digital Fabrication Labs, are digital innovation and research facilities focused on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other new technologies. Transforming Nigeria’s digital economy in line with the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

Most importantly, NCAIR thrives for innovation-driven entrepreneurship (IDE), job creation and national development in collaboration with academic and other institutions, R & D consultants and high-tech product, and service development. It also focuses on creating an ecosystem.

In his first year in office, Casifus has issued supplementary rules to strengthen Nigeria’s Data Protection Regulations (NDPR), strengthened the security and security of all Nigerian data, launched a data breach investigation team, and much more. I witnessed the results. Police chief’s office.

During the period, NITDA was able to address more than 790 data regulatory issues by tracking cases of data breaches and reporting them to police. In addition, NITDA’s strong implementation of NDPR under Kashif has created over 2700 jobs and pioneered a valuable data security industry of over 2.5 billion N within a year.

Among them, NITDA has three IT hubs, four innovation and incubation parks, six IT community centers, three IT capacity building centers, higher education institutions across the country, and unserviced communities and services. Installed in an inadequate community.

Under Kasif, NITDA will host a capacity building program for more than 650 craftsmen in four geopolitical zones, with 200 IT center managers nationwide developing products that participants can market. We held regular innovation contests such as Future-Hack to receive funding and mentorship for. service.

Similarly, we conducted a variety of ICT-related entrepreneurship training programs for 200 women, provided laptops with the electronic resources needed to support startups, and created more than 500 jobs. It was.

The agency assisted 246 start-ups through strategic relationships with high-tech entrepreneurs, and 125 IT hubs and ecosystem builders were assisted through Nigerian ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Vision (NIIEV). In the process, the NITDA program during the period employed about 30,000 young people.

NITDA also has a virtual startup clinic, primarily for young people to meet with mentors, successful entrepreneurs, investors, industry specialists, business consultants and hub operators to solve the problems and challenges faced during the pandemic. He said it was founded.

NITDA is the National Adoption Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) designed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to bring smallholders to the commercial level using a performance-based approach under the leadership and guidance of Kasif. The initiative has been highlighted. This has enabled 145 farmers to use digital, smart and precision technologies to improve their yields.

To further expand the knowledge and skills capabilities of its citizens, the agency has embarked on a large-scale online open course initiative for higher education institutions in Nigeria to prioritize e-learning in the country.

Despite the pandemic, the agency provided digital skills and literacy to more than 25,000 Nigerians in 2020, distributed more than 2000 laptops to promote this computer literacy, and created through intervention 6386. Tracked new jobs and roles.

Based on the above, within two years of Casifus’ foresight and guidance, with the support and approval of Dr. Isapantami, NITDA is constantly exploring the use and adoption of blockchain, bringing Nigeria to the digital world. We have not left an opportunity for our determination to push towards. Technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, data management, adoption strategies for the digital economy.

Inyene Ibanga writes a letter from the Wuye district of Abuja.

Good journalism that supports PREMIUM TIMES honesty and credibility journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure good society, accountable democracy, and the potential of transparent government. Please consider giving a modest support to this noble effort for continuous free access to the best research journalism in the country. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you can maintain relevant journalism and make it available to everyone for free.

Donate

Text ads: Place your ads here. Call Willie +2347088095401.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/474407-kashifu-driving-innovative-adoption-of-the-digital-economy-by-inyene-ibanga.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos