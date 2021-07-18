The best technology to watch out for in video technology and OTT





The highly dynamic video and over-the-top (OTT) industry is changing rapidly in response to rapid changes in consumer behavior. With digitalization and streaming services, video technology and OTT are empowering in the media and entertainment arena. Find out what new VideoTech and OTT technologies offer innovative, game-changing solutions that empower consumers.

Immersive video in combination with virtual reality (VR)

In today’s world, an immersive experience with a dedicated VR headset is a powerful sales and marketing tool that moves viewers into real physical space by integrating the physical and virtual worlds. This technology offers different levels of interactivity, depending on the particular use case. However, the comprehensive purpose of blending VR with video technology is to enable people to collaborate effectively without physical face-to-face meetings. With easy access to VR technology, it’s an ideal tool for integrating video capabilities into VR technology to drive the future of video.

Significantly lower latency numbers are important to provide an effective VR display and an instantly immersive user experience. In addition to fast downloads, immersive videos need to be enhanced to avoid delays that can frustrate end users and poor VR quality. The advent of 5G technology is expected to pave the way for single-digit delays. In my view, transcoding can be a great help in solving low latency video issues because the process is scalable and streaming can be adapted to multiple devices.

In addition, it is imperative for video platform players in today’s competitive market to interact with their viewers and remain engaged in full back-end management. This feature produces interactive content that adds value to the event.

AI-led video conferencing

Today’s flexible work environment extends the reach of video conferencing by harnessing the power of AI. State-of-the-art video conferencing solutions are trending in a pandemic that can turn a stable video conferencing session into a highly efficient and interactive experience. Video conferencing services leverage the power of natural language processing (NLP) to leverage valuable user data and decipher audio data. Sophisticated AI-driven video conferencing can also lead to better business outcomes that facilitate collaboration between teams and perform important tasks such as follow-up meetings and real-time data analysis.

In addition, advances in augmented reality (AR) and computer vision transform video content into a highly interactive and seamless experience for users.

Intelligent video analysis using augmented reality (AR)

According to industry experts, 2021 will feature machine learning and deep learning technologies that will be leveraged for video analysis. Video analytics innovation drives business intelligence as well as the security industry. For example, actionable business intelligence can be gathered from video content analysis to help manage large-scale events and facilities.

This technology provides insights into the venue based on available data and uses heatmaps to help organizers track visitor demographics and other relevant trends. Pandemics have increased the demand for AI-enabled video analytics as the need for remote security and surveillance instruments has diversified. High-definition digital cameras and smartphones with IP video surveillance systems are new tools for performing video analysis by following government orders regarding social distance.

OTT deployment in the cloud

The OTT video market is expected to grow into a favorable part for the media and entertainment industry, reaching 237,860 million by 2025. The pandemic has witnessed an unprecedented surge in consumption of OTT content. This is an expected trend. It will continue beyond the current period. However, there are downsides to the increase in OTT consumption. The steady expansion of the user base of multiple video streaming platforms puts a serious strain on traditional streaming workflows.

Therefore, broadcasters are tackling the challenge of scaling up their video streaming IT infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted delivery of high-quality content. As a result, many brands are moving to cloud-based infrastructure to manage complex workflows. OTT cloud streaming consumes less resources than traditional streaming infrastructure and offers greater flexibility at an affordable upfront cost. In cloud-based video streaming, a network of live encoding and streaming servers is dedicated to delivering on-demand, uninterrupted streaming to viewers.

End-to-end cloud video streaming has the ability to transcode different video files into different sized formats, so they are rendered in a user-friendly format and transferred to the end user through the cloud server. OTT cloud video gives consumers more control over the type of content they watch. This technology allows broadcasters to upload video to OVP (Online Video Platform) to provide a high quality VOD (Video on Demand) experience to a growing consumer base.

In my opinion, it’s important that video players and OTT players stay at the top of innovation games in order to best meet the changing needs of consumers. The lack of a fully integrated solution in the industry complicates and dissatisfies end-user video experiences. Instead of offering fragmentary solutions, organizations need to offer a variety of solutions that deliver personalized video experiences on a large scale. Businesses also need to educate and engage consumers on how to deliver a great video experience.

Undoubtedly, video technology has matured in the digital age. The video streaming and OTT markets contain valuable data that will help broadcasters more effectively serve their consumer base in the coming years. However, you need to build a scalable and robust IT infrastructure to maintain it for the long term and see if you can deliver a great experience to your end users without sacrificing quality. By-Multi TV founder Vikash Samota

