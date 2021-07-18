Delete the last 15 minutes of Google search history with one click





You don’t have to search and delete your search history often, but in many cases you may feel embarrassed about what you’ve searched for, or you don’t want anyone to see what you’re looking for on the Internet. For whatever reason, for simplicity, Google provides users with a quick way to delete recent search records. That’s why Google recently released a new feature in its mobile search app called Delete in the last 15 minutes.

How to remove the last 15 minutes in the Google search app

Currently, while writing this article, users of the Google Search app on iOS will already have access to this new option. Android users will soon be the same.

Open the Google Search app Click on your account avatar in the upper right corner[検索履歴]Go to the item. Below that there is a new option to tap. That is, delete the last 15 minutes.

This option is especially useful for users who don’t want Google or other search companies to monitor every move at all times. In the age of the mobile internet, all our movements are often monitored, but at least now we have the opportunity to quickly delete meaningless search records.

This feature is now available in the iOS version of the Google Search app. It’s actually faster than the Android version! Google also revealed that the feature will be launched later this year in Google Search for Android.

However, on web pages, users can also manually delete search records for the last hour.

In addition, on Android and the web, users can be configured to automatically delete search records older than 3, 18, or 36 months.

Apart from this new feature, Google’s My Activity (My Activity History) tool has already been released in 2016. With this tool, users can more easily and intuitively view usage records for most of Google’s mainstream products and remove users who don’t. I want or don’t want to save Google Watch usage records and data.

However, this feature poses another issue for users of family sharing accounts and sharing devices. All devices logged in to the same Google account can access My Activity and view their usage history.

To resolve this issue, Google has decided to add a lock to My Activity. Each time you access My Activity, you must enter your password or perform a two-step verification before viewing all usage records. (Of course, the user can also decide whether to lock this lock.)

Now, what do you think of this new one-click new feature that removes your search history for the last 15 minutes and the various improvements in Google’s privacy?

