Former Google CEO says the United States needs Japan and South Korea to compete with Chinese technology





China’s ability in artificial intelligence is “much closer than I thought” to catch up with the United States, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told Nikkei Asia, “very much with Asian friends. He emphasized that the United States would not succeed without a “strong partnership.”

In an online interview, Schmidt, now chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, said China is approaching the United States in certain areas of AI and quantum computing.

“That’s really, really big,” he said.

Schmidt resigned from Google’s parent alphabet executive chair in 2018. He was appointed chair of the Commission in 2019 and made AI-related policy recommendations to the US President and Congress.

The Commission’s final report, released in March, warns: National and non-state actors. “

To win the technological competition with China, the United States needed to maintain its leadership in “strategic” areas such as AI, semiconductors, energy, quantum computing, and synthetic biology, Schmidt said.

To do that, “we need closer relationships with Japanese researchers, Japanese universities, and the Japanese government. It’s the same for Koreans and Europeans,” he said.

Schmidt proposed establishing a coordinating group in Washington and a counterpart team in Tokyo to maintain communication with the Japanese side, along with similar arrangements with other partner countries.

“we would like [the] The Japanese have a coordinating group within the Japanese government to share our views on what is important, make sure the universities are discussing each other, and make it easier for companies to share information and work together. I will. ” He said.

Schmidt also said that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) (a group of the United States, Japan, India and Australia) is “a very good group that would be useful here if there was a permanent structure”. I did. “If the quads are trying to build a system to ensure that the quad nations talk to each other, rather than just having a meeting, I support it,” he said.

Schmidt emphasized that the relationship between Washington and Beijing should not be purely competitive.

“There is a simple belief that China is our enemy and we should stop trading with them and stop cooperating with them, and I hear that,” he said. .. But he added, “I think it’s a mistake.”

Schmidt described this relationship as a “rival partnership” and cited healthcare and climate change as potential areas of collaboration in non-strategic areas.

“It’s a rivalry, but in reality we’re affiliated with them in many ways,” he said. “Each of these issues should look like this:” Is it strategic? “

He evoked rivals when asked about growing global backlash against tech giants, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Schmidt’s own former company Google. “These rough proposals, such as splitting them, wouldn’t help because it would set us back against China,” he said.

But he added, “I can imagine relatively small regulatory changes that improve competition.”

Asked about semiconductor manufacturing, the main battlefield of technology competition and supply chains, Schmidt argued that spending money on the problem was not enough.

“I don’t think it’s fair to think that we can spend $ 50 billion to be the same as Taiwan,” he said, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s top chip foundry, “has been working on this for 20 years. — It’s incredibly difficult and hard to do. ”

TSMC says it will invest in fabs in mainland China and Arizona, but “for many technical reasons, these fabs are unlikely to be on the cutting edge,” Schmidt said, compared to Taiwanese facilities. ..

“China seems to be heavily dependent on Taiwan, but so is the United States, as it withdrew from this business 15 to 20 years ago,” he added. [fabs] In the United States. .. .. It’s about as good. “

Former Google CEO also pointed out Samsung as an “extraordinarily good” and “underrated” player in the semiconductor sector.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that there are 5 nanometer options from Samsung and TSMC,” he said, referring to the current cutting edge of chip manufacturing.

When asked how the Biden administration had progressed, he said: “What I can tell you is that the Biden administration was very busy in Covid, and that’s right. “

“I don’t really know until later this year,” he said, whether the administration would adopt the Commission’s recommendations.

Nonetheless, the Commission said it “played a major role” in driving innovation and competition law in the US Senate, including large-scale investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge research.

“We will clearly continue to push forward with efforts to legislate the bill,” he said.

The Commission will submit a final report to the government earlier this year and will dissolve in October. “I want to create a group to continue this work,” Schmidt expressed his interest in helping with these issues through his private role.

“I know many other commissioners feel the same, just keep the message,” he said.

The version of this article was first published by Nikkei Asia on July 9, 2021.

