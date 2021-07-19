Cookie pocalypse or digital renaissance for media and advertising?





Nicholas Hinchley is Group Digital Director of MediaCom Marketplace. In this guest post, he states that instead of considering this as “cookie Pocari Sweat,” it is actually a digital renaissance, creating innovation and progress in all areas of media and advertising. The reason is here …

Since Google announced plans to remove third-party cookies from Chrome browsers, we’ve heard the industry talk about the end of cookie pocalyspe and digital advertising and retreat into the dark ages. But are we actually heading for a new era of digital renaissance and advertising instead?

I see the latter and, like the Renaissance, usher in a new era of innovation, creativity and collaboration.

This has already been confirmed by Google’s recent announcement that it will postpone the plan to mid-2023. This allows public debate on the right solution, continued involvement with regulators, and services for publishers and the advertising industry. This grace is beneficial to everyone in the industry and can give them more time to develop new identity solutions. The secret now is to stay abreast of the progress that has been made so far.

innovation

The death of the cookie has begun a period of innovation in the digital space, as the printing press did in the Renaissance. Technology vendors, agencies and advertisers are all looking for solutions for a new era of digital media. We can see that the focus of innovation is on new privacy-first identity solutions such as UID 2.0 and Yahoo / Verizons Connect ID, or cohort-based alternative solutions such as Googles FLoC.

In addition, these channels seek to take advantage of cookie extinction by providing a cookie-independent addressable solution to large advertisers, which promises innovation across Connected TV and Programmatic OOH. They are now looking at the level of competition with the digital channels that direct much of the advertiser’s budget.

Advertisers and publishers need to innovate in the way they capture and manage customer data and demonstrate a clear exchange of value. After the abolition of cookies, we need to build first-party data to gain insights into our audience. This exchange of value is essential to encourage users to let go of their data, and advertisers and publishers will spend more time managing and segmenting this data. We have already witnessed a significant increase in the number of users searching for what a customer data platform is.

Innovations in measurement, or rather adaptation, are also on the agenda. After years of relying on cookies for targeting and measurement, we need to accept this. Unfortunately, digital advertising has been held over the past few years to scrutinize numerous measurements and tracking. Thousands of dollars and time are spent thinking about digital attribution and which channels should claim which conversions, rather than thinking about the big picture and how all marketing works together. I am.

Creativity

Just as the Renaissance has brought a new era of art, literature and music, innovation and digital innovation will open new avenues for creativity in advertising.

Addressable media allows advertisers to target relevant creative and large audiences. With more automation and AI, you’ll be able to scale up your creative production to meet these new opportunities.

Advertisers lose much of the third-party data used for behavioral targeting, so they need to find ways to connect with their users in a variety of ways. This inevitably leads to innovative and engaging creative execution.

collaboration

Collaboration is becoming more and more important in the future, and there are many, not just one, solutions to the disappearance of cookies. Ad: tech, trade associations, and agency holding groups are all working hard on their own identity solutions, but as you can see in UID 2.0 and Finecast, we find that industry collaboration is needed.

The Trade Desk recently donated the UID 2.0 infrastructure to prebid.org. This will allow a very wide range of industry participants around the world to jointly improve their core code for the benefit of everyone. Interoperability has become a buzzword in 2021, and technology vendors are now looking for solutions that work with other solutions and systems rather than silos.

In the area of ​​TV transformation, GroupMs Finecast worked with Australian broadcasters to create a Finecast ID. These innovations demonstrate the importance of working closely with publishers and investing in future privacy-first solutions that address consumer-publisher consent. Relying on third-party data will increase collaboration between advertisers and publishers. There is no one ring (ID solution) that governs all of them. Now is the time to diversify risk and explore all opportunities as the landscape evolves rapidly.

I’m excited about this change, this new era of digital advertising, and all the exciting possibilities it brings! Advertising existed before the internet and cookies, so I don’t know why it wouldn’t thrive without them.

