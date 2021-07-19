How Digitization Avoided Cross-Border Trade Disasters in Asia





Cross-border trade has been an important driving force in most developments of the world since the existence of the first civilization. From the ancient East-West Silk Road to the products purchased online today, it has been an integral part of the growth of many civilizations, empires and nations in history.

Decades ago, the countries of the European Union (EU) worked together to promote cross-border economic activity through free trade agreements. However, the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) has fallen a bit behind in improving its processes, laws, regulations, tariffs, and access to financing, especially in the global value chain.

APAC countries, especially Asia, have focused primarily on improving trade within subregion boundaries such as Southeast Asia and Greater Asia. This may be mainly due to the proximity of these countries to each other and the cultural similarities that drive the demand for product variations similar to those countries.

While cross-border trade improvements have improved dramatically over the last decade, the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the industry due to border closures and movement restrictions that disrupted domestic and external supply chains. It caused confusion.

Despite intensifying trade tensions between China and the United States over the last 50 years, or political conflicts between China and Japan, the region as a whole has so far succeeded in increasing and reducing poverty.

This may be primarily due to countries sticking to strategies to promote regional and international trade, such as keeping trade lines open and free. Access to valuable resources such as the exchange of capital, talent and knowledge on a regional and international scale has led to improvements in their own workforce and ultimately the domestic economy.

Asia, which relies heavily on international trade, has high expectations for a post-pandemic recovery and outperforms other regions. Indeed, trade was adversely affected by the pandemic, but major damage was largely avoided by several approaches.

Strong and active domestic, bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Careful financial regulation, access to financing, and the rapid pace of technology adoption have helped companies streamline their operations, generate more economic activity, and ensure business continuity.

In an exclusive interview with Derick Teo, director of BIPO’s Enterprise Go-Digital Solutions, Tech Wire Asia sought some insights into the impact of digitization on cross-border trade during a pandemic in Asia.

Digital connectivity that is key to resilience

According to Teo, digital connectivity is key to helping businesses overcome this turmoil. As a result, there is a shift towards increasing reliance on the digital economy, emphasizing the need for governments to enable digital trade and accessibility to accelerate economic growth and recovery.

The key digitization efforts Teo has noticed are strengthening the end-to-end process compliance needed for key players to leverage more robust technology to instill trust through transparency for all parties. Includes methods. An example is how companies have leveraged digital trade finance platforms such as RYTE, but the other is to use blockchain technology in their supply chains.

In addition, automation of operational services such as payroll and the use of digital signature tools such as DocuSign to approve employment contracts have allowed businesses to maintain their strategies without the hassle of difficult and time-consuming tasks. It was.

If you think of digitization as a tool for overcoming a pandemic, it’s a short-sighted view. In fact, as cross-border trade evolves and borders reopen, the impact will last longer than a pandemic, as it integrates a hybrid system of cloud and face-to-face physical interactions.

In addition, companies have begun to adopt digital trade as an increasingly dependable practice, which will facilitate cross-border trade at a faster pace and lead to the rise of a multi-cloud business environment, he added.

Government policy in cross-border trade

Teo believed that the government, which prioritizes digitalization, was miles ahead when it came to building resilience and innovation capabilities. With the right technical infrastructure in place, your business will be more efficient and productive, and your company will be more cost-effective.

Digitization can help transform your customer journey, provide more database insights, and enable better collaboration between departments.

According to Teo, digitization within cross-border trade scenarios enables:

Automating the process from onboarding to offboarding Simpler HR processes, including remote employee management, and even predicting turnover with technologies such as machine learning Converting HR capabilities from operational focus to strategy priority

He believes that the digitization efforts of Asian players will have a tremendous spillover effect on the economy as a whole. The more countries undertake to step up their digital efforts, the more impact this will have on the strength and robustness of local and global economies.

However, Theo said, “We need to carefully balance the scale between countries so that all players can thrive in the trading environment. Therefore, digitization will lead to greater collaboration and diversification of the SEA trade economy. It’s the key to making it possible. “

On the topic of guaranteeing the future of the cross-border trading industry, Teo hopes that more businesses will grow locally at low cost without the need for physical offices.

Teo believes that cross-border trade facilitation should be seamless, compliant, trusted and provided through digital integration of tools. Trade is also constantly evolving, and we need to look to other highly competitive industries, such as e-commerce, to innovate and keep up with changing consumer behavior and demand.

Significant improvements have been made since the heyday of the pandemic last year. In fact, last year we observed that many companies were trying to expand their footsteps across Asia without thinking about setting up a physical office in the country.

“Growth plans in these regions show a positive recovery rate. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, but leaders have crossed the border despite continued travel restrictions. It’s great to see him finding a way to scale the move, he added.

Jamila Rim | @TechieKitteh

Jam is a science and technology lover-sized humanist and feminist cat. Jam also recognizes the intersection of the above with ethics, morality, and the economic / social impact on people, especially marginalized / developing communities.

