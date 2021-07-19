The best mobile apps for payment sharing: Venmo, Samsung Pay, Cash App, Paypal, Google Pay





Cashless and contactless payment methods are very popular, especially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether you’re looking for an easy way to split your bills, shop, or just track your finances, there are some great apps to get the job done.

Here are some of the best apps you can download to share your payments:

This app is one of the most popular apps, especially when you want to split your bill or send money to a friend to pay off some kind of debt. All you have to do is link your bank, debit or credit card account. However, please note that there is a 3% fee for sending money using a linked credit card.

Many retailers today accept Venmo as payment, including Lululemon, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21, Hulu, and Seamless. You can also trade selected cryptocurrencies.

You can sign up for a free Venmo account here.

The tech giant app supports over 1,000 bank and credit union credit and debit cards. Payments work in-store, in-app, and online. You can sign up for an account here.

You can also buy, send and receive gift cards from affiliated retailers within the app.

Featured retailers include:

This app is one of the most popular apps to use for online shopping. All you have to do is choose PayPal at checkout so that you can skip entering your financial information when you make a purchase. You can use the QR code for over-the-counter shopping.

You can sign up for your account here.

Here are just a few of the retailers that accept Paypal as payment:

Use Google Pay while shopping to earn perks and perks. It also gives you insights into your consumption habits and makes it easier to save money.

You can sign up for your account here.

Here are just a few of the retailers that accept Google Pay as payment:

You can use this app to send, receive, donate and invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

If you want to pay using the app while shopping online or in stores, all you need is a cash card, a free customizable debit card. You can sign up for your account here.

