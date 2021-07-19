



After Google announced that Google Drive, a cloud storage service, would ban the distribution of misleading content, it was flooded with speculative and synoptic comments. Under the guise of prohibiting the distribution of misleading content, some strongly believe that Google is reading the content that users have uploaded to Drive.

Is Google reading the content of files uploaded to Google Drive?

First of all, it should be noted that the decision is about the distribution of the content, not the private file. Google doesn’t necessarily have to spy on your private files, but it does scan them when you publish them. For example, if someone keeps all the pirated movies and wants to put them in their drive and gives a friend private access, Google will immediately restrict access after scanning the content. Therefore, this scheme does not apply to your private files or privately shared documents. They only respond to complaints.

We need to curb abuse that threatens our ability to provide these services and we ask everyone to comply with our policies in order to achieve our goals. After being notified of potential policy violations, we review the content and take steps such as restricting access to the content, deleting the content, restricting or terminating user access to Google products, and abuse programs. We may check the enforcement of Google Docs and our policies.

Second, it’s worth pointing out that cyber criminals are making sincere efforts to keep communications secret, rather than hosting communications in plain text on the servers of high-tech giants like Google. There is.

We agree, there is no such thing as unrestricted absolute freedom of speech. But reputable search giants like Google can’t go that far to prevent false information (read your private files). The best they can do is to ban anything that could be directly related to the democratic setting.

What do you think about the story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Source hacker news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.thewindowsclub.com/google-reading-content-of-files-uploaded-to-google-drive-106032/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos