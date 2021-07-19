Old GTA Mods have been removed by Take-Two





Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has used a DMCA removal request to remove the old Grand Theft Auto Mod for the past week or so. The publisher does not explain why it started this sudden removal of the old mod.

At the end of last week, players and mod creators began reporting on Twitter and GTA forums that the old Grand Theft Auto Mod on their PC was being pulled. On July 17th, it became clear that something was happening. Many mods have been removed, including the popular Vice City and San Andreas mods, and are no longer available in ModDB.

Some of these mods are very old. GTA: Liberty City, a fully converted ViceCity mod that ported GTA III to the ViceCity engine, was first released in 2005. It is currently being removed from ModDB. GTA Underground, a popular mod that was trying to merge multiple GTA maps into one big game, was also removed on July 17th. The developer confirmed via a Discord message that the mod was removed as a direct result of the DMCA removal notification from Take-. Two interactive.

ModDB’s community manager and editor explained in a short tweet thread that the site contacted Take-Two and tried to start a dialogue trying to find a solution that wasn’t just yanking popular mods. did. Take-Two was not accepted and ModDB was forced to remove the content after receiving the DMCA notification. He also warned the modders to step carefully as more DMCA notices may come about older GTA mods.

G / O media may receive fees

Kotaku contacted Rockstar Games about the recent removal of the DMCA, but the developers and publishers didn’t respond.

GTA Forum user Ash_735 has put together a comprehensive and detailed forum post listing many of the removed mods and some of the reactions from the community. Many mods and players are dissatisfied because they feel this is back in the Take-Two language.

Read more: The most popular GTA Mod in the last 20 years

Previously, publishers were attacked in 2017 after forcibly shutting down the popular GTA mod tool software Open IV. This led to a huge outburst of anger from the GTA mods community. In fact, it was so big that Rockstar Games and Take-Two eventually changed their plans and allowed OpenIV to return. At that time, the company offered a new set of rules that modders could follow to avoid removing the DMCA. The main text has been saved by PC Gamer in a 2017 article and can be simply summarized as “Do not modify GTA Online”, “Stick on single player mods”, “Do not sell mods”. It’s simple enough.

However, in June 2019, these guidelines were changed and this text was added to the rules.

This does not apply … (iii) Use or import of other IPs (including other Rockstar IPs) in the project. Or (iv) create a new game, story, mission, or map.

Now, in 2021, Take-Two seems to be chasing modifications that violate this part of the rule. Clearly, these rules have changed without caution or warning, and many mods continue to scramble what to do next. Also note that the rules posted in 2017 always stipulate that Take-Two can change the rule at any time or reject the mod for some reason at a later date. Still, this sudden surge in DMCA removal surprised and even offended many.

Take-Two hasn’t been a fan of GTA Modder for some time. Earlier this year, publishers fought to remove Vice City, and GTA III removed the reverse-engineered source code. Eventually, the developers behind that code were able to get their work back online. But another example of Take-Twos continued to fight the modders. This is a strange stance to take in 2021 when video game mods have become a common way to maintain the relevance and playability of older games far beyond their first release date.

A few years after these mods were first released, it’s not clear why Take-Two abuses the DMCA. Some in the community have theorized that it may be related to the long-rumored GTA remakes and remasters. Some speculate that it may be the result of GTA6, which has not yet been officially confirmed. But this is all speculation. Only Take-Two knows what’s going on and has been silent so far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/take-two-is-removing-old-gta-mods-using-dmca-notices-1847315391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos