The new Samsung Leak shows 5 snappy colors, unique features





This is what the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 looks like in yellow?

Tim Schnee Burger

Samsung’s big event next month is packed with new products and a lot of information has already been leaked. Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 accidentally appeared on Amazon.

As reported on XDA, a developer named Tim Schneeberger posted images and details of Samsung’s new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earphones.

color

Schneeberger found information on Samsung’s update server, including more color details and images than before.

A gray / green version of what is claimed to be Samsung Galaxy Bad 2.

Tim Schnee Burger

In the previous leak, black, white and purple headphones were displayed. Samsung is already two steps ahead of Apple because the AirPods Pro is only available in white, but the new information works two times better. The Galaxy Buds 2 is now yellow and appears in mostly khaki gray / green shades.

I really like the yellow ones.

Two unique features

We also discovered features that weren’t found in previous leaks or other headphones. Not surprisingly, the headphones have noise canceling and the ability to face the latest buds of Apple AirPods Pro or other Apple brands Beats Studio Buds head-on.

But what I didn’t expect was the option to enable ANC on one earphone. It’s new and very different from the ones available elsewhere.

It can be used for calls rather than listening to music because it improves call quality. Activating noise canceling on one earphone and turning it off on the other earphone seems to be much less likely to produce a fairly strange audio effect.

At this point, this option is grayed out, says Schneeberger.

In addition, there will be a finer level of control. Samsung has provided single, double and triple tap controls on previous earphones, along with touch and hold action. Previously, you could only enable or disable these actions as a group, but now you can select the actions individually.

Other changes include a lack of adjustment to the ANC, which previously had high / low options on the more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro. So basically, ANC seems to be on or off.

There is also no 360 degree audio display. Now, Samsung needs to maintain some features that are exclusive to its pro model.

Like AirPods Pro, these earphones come with multiple silicone tips to ensure an optimal fit, and features such as Find My Earbuds to help you find the missing item.

Check out the event scheduled for August 11th for more details. In other words, is there really anything else to check at this stage other than the price? According to a recent Amazon leak, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available on August 27th, so I think earphones will also be available.

It’s still a big event as two new phones (Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3), four versions of smartwatches (two sizes of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic respectively), and all these earphones are expected.

