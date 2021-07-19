Google Play Store in-app billing deadline postponed to 2022





Many app store business models have been criticized in the past year or so and have been escalated in Epic Games’ proceedings against Apple. At the heart of the matter is how platform owners use their position to implement mechanisms and policies that force developers to give up 30% of their profits. Specifically, even a small in-app purchase is required to go through Apple’s and Google’s billing systems. That means you need to cut revenue, but Google is currently postponing strict enforcement of that policy until next year.

Last year, Google stated that in-app purchases were always required to get through Google Play’s billing system. I admit that the expression was not so clear. As a result, some developers and app publishers have stopped using third-party billing systems. Instead of changing the original policy, we will only make it clearer and implement it more strongly.

The clarification took place last September and the deadline for complying with the policy is September 30 this year. Given the rather uncertain economy in which the world plunged, the timing was never the worst for developers and publishers. Google claims that the majority of developers are already in compliance with the policy, but some are not yet. ..

Google was able to postpone the deadline to March 31, 2022, so they may be quite influential developers and publishers. Again, this policy was supposed to be standard from the beginning. It will be an in-app purchase. Google Play Store apps that provide a way to purchase from within the app must use the official billing system. This means that in most cases, Google will get a 30% discount.

Of course, it also gives Google the same legal issues as Apple regarding anti-competitive business practices. In fact, the search giant has recently been filed in proceedings from 36 state attorney generals just for this billing system. It’s not hard to imagine that the proceedings affected the six-month delay in the policy’s deadline, as well as the requests from the developers.

