Amazon’s complaint to Apple that Fakespot will lead to removal





Photo: Ina Fassbender / AFP (Getty Images)

Amazon has launched the Apple App Store with Fakespot, a popular web-based service that works to identify fake reviews on its e-commerce platform. The incident fought two of the biggest giants in the tech industry against a small company, and Fakespot is screaming for a foul.

As reported by Verge on Friday, the problem began with a new update to the Fakespot app that Amazon claimed could be exploited to steal customer data. Amazon contacted Apple on June 8 and asked them to remove the app. Apple has Amazon and Fakespot try to solve the problem. That obviously didn’t work, and on Friday, Apple removed Fakespot from the App Store, Fakespot says, is that Apple is siding with Amazon without evidence.

Saoud Khalifah, founder and CEO of Apple and Fakespot, has confirmed with Gizmodo that this is a dispute initiated by Amazon.

This is a controversy over intellectual property rights initiated by Amazon on June 8th, which is a problem for both parties to stay in touch with each other within hours and for developers to keep their apps in the store. I explained the procedure and gave enough time. To solve this problem, Apple told Gizmodo on Saturday. On June 29th, I contacted Fakespot again a few weeks before removing the app from the App Store.

Gizmodo contacted Amazon many times on Friday and Saturday to ask for comments on this issue, but did not receive a response by the time it was published. If you want to update, please be sure to update this blog.

G / O media may receive fees

According to Verge, Amazon had various complaints about Fakespot. When it comes to the Apples App Store, Amazon believed in Fakespot. It also includes Chrome and Firefox browser extensions, and an app for Android Violation Guidelines 5.2.2 for third-party sites and services. The guidelines are as follows on Apple’s website:

If your app uses, accesses, monetizes access, or displays content with third-party services, make sure they are permitted under the terms of service. Approval must be provided on request.

Amazon also told outlets that Fakespot would inject code into its website, exposing it to attacks and endangering customer data such as emails, addresses, credit card information, and browser history. However, Amazon has admitted that it is not clear if Fakespot is using this information.

The app in question provides customers with misleading information about the seller and its products, harming the seller’s business and creating potential security risks, Amazon said in a statement to Verge. Thanks to Apple for reviewing this app against the App Store guidelines.

In addition, Amazon claims that Fakespot isn’t working that well, and states that the company’s rating for unreliable product reviews was over 80% wrong. Amazon said it has accurate information to determine if the review is genuine or fake. In June, Amazon said fake reviews were a problem, but claimed that it was spending considerable resources dealing with it. According to the company, in 2020, it stopped suspicion of more than 200 million fake reviews before it was seen by customers.

On the other side of the controversy is Khalifah, founder and CEO of Fakespots. He argues that Amazon is wrong and many of its claims are unfounded. Khalifah spoke to Gizmodo on the phone on Friday, claiming that Amazons could steal user’s personal information in absolute trash, and the company never monetizes by selling user data, never. Added.

He also said he doesn’t think Fakespot violates the App Store guidelines.

According to Khalifa, he has the full right to express his own opinions about reviews and sellers and is here to provide consumers with the most reliable information. This is the overall premise behind Fakespot and the mission we have as a company. All sorts of spins on it that violated regulations, etc. [is false and] Open for interpretation. In this case, Amazon’s interpretation may have violated this, but Amazon does not provide evidence that we are.

Khalifah also denies Amazon’s claim that inserting code is a security risk. He claimed that Fakespot would render Amazon’s website in-app. This is the same as we did with previous apps that have been on the App Store for many years. In response to Amazon’s claim that Fakespot is more than 80% wrong, Khalifah said the company came up with that number.

Fakespot started as a personal side project of Khalifahs at the university after being scammed in 2014. Since then, more than 25 million users have used Fakespot. The app had more than 150,000 users on iOS before it was removed and there was no marketing push.

If Amazon did their job, I wouldn’t need my company [or] According to Khalifa, anyone else has provided an analysis of these reviews. And people will no doubt that the reviews they are reading on Amazon are genuine. But unfortunately, the platform is suspicious, misleading information is disseminated, and there is a large amount of fake reviews.

He is not a mistake. Amazon has fake reviews. Last September, Amazon removed about 20,000 reviews by seven of the UK’s top 10 reviewers after discovering that the Financial Times was lucrative with a five-star rating on its products. did.

Khalifah said that the deletion has a big impact on Fakespot because it took a lot of time and resources to delete. The company will consider all the options available to restore the app on the App Store, while continuing to develop the app on other platforms and browser extensions.

At this time, Khalifah said he has not received the news that Amazon has filed a complaint with Google, which has the Fakespots Chrome browser extension and Android app. He said it was likely to happen.

I’ve spent the last 6 years building Fakespot for 6 years. It’s very disappointing to see this kind of result, Khalifa said. I just feel that this is not what things should be, as you know. And we should not have these kingdoms. So to speak, it decides who will enter their platform and who will leave their platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/amazon-complains-to-apple-about-fakespot-review-app-ge-1847313585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos