Ultimate Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide, All the Best Counters





The second day of Pokumon GO Fest 2021 is called Raid Day for a very good reason. All Legendary Pokemon will return to the gym for you to fight. However, there are so many great Pokemon to fight and catch that you need a quick and easy way to find the best counters for all of them. We’ve put together this ultimate raid day guide for Pokemon GO Fest 2021 with all the best counters to all the legendary bosses, so we’re here to help. It also answers all the important questions about which raid boss is shining.

Ultimate Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day is divided into hourly pools of Raid Boss. Each legendary boss appears twice throughout the day, appears at the local gym for an hour, then disappears, and returns a few hours later. Below, they fall into a total of four categories, along with the time they appear. We offer 6 best counters and the best move set for each. Also, pay attention to which boss is shiny.

Wind time – 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 3 pm

Features: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina (modified), Cresselia, Virizion, Tornadus (Ternadus)

Mewtwo counter (becomes shiny)

Giratina (Origin), Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Chandelure, Hexagon, Shadow Ball Darkrai, Sunal, Shadow Ball Weeville, Sunal, Foul Play Ibertal, Sunal, Dark Pulse Mewtwo, Psycho Cut, and Shadow Ball

Ho-Oh Counter (It will be shiny)

Rampardos with SmackDown and Rock Slide Tyranitar with SmackDown and Stone Edge Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Latias counter (may be shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Latios counter (may be shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Regigigas counter (may be shiny)

Conkeldurr with counter and dynamic punch Lucario with counter and Aura Sphere Macamp with counter and dynamic punch with counter Kinogassa and dynamic punch Hariyama with counter and dynamic punch with counter and dynamic punch Toxicloak

Giratina (modified) counter (may be shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Cresselia counter (may be shiny)

Chandelure, Hexagon, Shadow Ball Darkrai, Sunal, Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin), Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Weeville, Sunal, Foul Play Ibertal, Sunal, Dark Pulse Genger, Rick, Shadow Ball

Virizion counter (may be shiny)

Malt Air Slash with Wing Attack and Sky Attack and Lake Azagast with Hurricane Ibertal and Honchkrow Peck and Sky Attack Ho-Oh and Hidden Power and Brave Bird Bravia Lee and Air Slash and Brave Bird

Tornadus (Teryan) counter

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Lava Hour – 11 am to 12pm 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Features: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Terrakion, Reshinram, Landorus (Therian), and Yveltal.

Fire counter (may be shiny)

Rampardos with SmackDown and RockSlide Rhyperior with SmackDown and RockWrecker Tyranitar with SmackDown and Stone Edge Terrakion with SmackDown and RockSlide Gigalith with SmackDown and RockSlide Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Entei counter (becomes shiny)

Kyogre with SmackDown and Rockslide Kyogre with Mad Slap and Rock Wrecker Kingler with Bubbles and Club Hammer with Madshot Garchomp and Earth Power Terrakion with SmackDown and Rockslide

Regirock counter (may be shiny)

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Conkelder, Counter, Dynamic Punch Lucario, Counter, Aura Sphere Landrus (Terrian), Mad Shot, Earthquake Breloom, Counter, Glass Knot Garchomp, Mad Shot, and Earth Power

Groudon counter (may be shiny)

Kyogre with waterfall, vine whip and power whip entwined Waterfall and hydropump Gyarados shaving leaves and Frenzy plant Mewtwo, water gun and hydrocannon ice beam swan part

Heatran counter (may be shiny)

Garchomp, Mad Shot, Earth Power Landorus (Incarnation), Mad Shot, Earth Power Liperiol, Mad Slap, Earthquake Landorus (Terrian), Mad Shot, Earthquake Groudon, Mad Shot, Earthquake Exca Drill, Mad Slap, and Drill Run

Terrakion counter (may be shiny)

Mewtwo, Confusion, Psis Strike Metagross, Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Conkelder, Counter, Dynamic Punch, Kyogre, Waterfall, Surf Latios, Zen Headbutt, Psychic Girach, Confusion, and Fateful Desire

Reshiram counter

Dosaidon, Mad Slap, Rock Wrecker Lake Aza, Dragon Tail, Outrage Dialga, Dragon Breath, Dracometeo Lampard, Smackdown, Rock Slide Haxorus, Dragon Tail, Dragon Crogal Chom, Dragon Tail, Outrage

Landorus (Terrian) counter

Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon, Frost Breath, Avalanche Mewtwo, Psycho Cut, Ice Beam Galarian Dalmanitan, Ice Fang, Avalanche Aboma Snow, Powder Snow, Weatherball (Ice) Articuno, Frost Breath, and Ice Beam

Ibertal counter

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Frost Hour – 12 pm ~ 1pm 4pm to 5pm

Features: Regional appearance by Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem, and Uxie (Asia Pacific), Mesprit (Europe and Africa), and Azelf (Americas).

Freezer counter (may be shiny)

Rampardos with SmackDown and RockSlide Rhyperior with SmackDown and RockWrecker Terrakion with SmackDown and RockSlide Tyranitar with SmackDown and Stone Edge Gigalith with SmackDown and RockSlide Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Suicune counter (it will be shiny)

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Lugia counter (may be shiny)

Zekrom with charge beam and Wild Charge Sandurus (Terrian) with bolt switch and Thunderbolt with SnackDown Rock Wrecker Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Regice counter (may be shiny)

Reshiram and Fire Fang, Overheat Metagross and Brett Punch and Meteor Mash Conkelder and Counter and Dynamic Punch Chandelure and Fire Spin and Overheat Malt and Fire Spin and Overheat Brazilian and Counter and Blast Burn

Kyogre counter (becomes shiny)

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge with Bolt Switch Thunderbolt Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge with Thunder Shock Wild Charge with Electric and Vine Whip Tan Growth and Spark and Power Whip Magnison with Wild Charge

Uxie / Mesprit / Azelf counter (region)

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse

Palkia counter

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Draco Claw Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Kyurem Counters

Metagross, Brett Punch, Meteor Mash Conkelder, Counter, Dynamic Punch, Lucario, Counter, Aura Sphere Dialga, Metal Claw, Dracomete Oliperior, SmackDown, Rockwrecker Machamp, Counter, Dynamic Punch Thunder Hour – 1 pm-2pm Time and 5 pm to 6 pm

Features: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, and Xerneas.

Zapdos counter (may be shiny)

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Raikou counter (it will be shiny)

Garchomp, Mad Shot, Earth Power Landorus (Incarnation), Mad Shot, Earth Power Liperiol, Mad Slap, Earthquake Landorus (Terrian), Mad Shot, Earthquake Groudon, Mad Shot, Earthquake Exca Drill, Mad Slap, and Drill Run

Registeel counter (may be shiny)

Reshiram, Firefang, Overheat Lucario, Counter, Aura Sphere Chandelure, Firespin, Overheat Dermanitan, Firefang, Overheat Malt, Firespin, Overheat Brazilken, Counter, and Blastburn.

Rectoza counter (may be shiny)

Galarian Dalmanitan, Ice Fang, Avalanche Mamos Wine, Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon, Frost Breath, Avalanche Mutu, Psychocut, Ice Beam Aboma Snow, Powder Snow, Weatherball (Ice) Weeville, Ice Shard, and Avalanche

Dialga counter

Lucario, Counter, Aura Sphere Conkelder, Counter, Dynamic Punch Randalls (Terrian), Mad Shot, Earthquake Groudon, Mad Shot, Earthquake Drews, Mad Slap, Drill, Machamp, Counter, Dynamic Punch

Cobalion counter (may be shiny)

Reshiram and Fire Fang, Overheat Conkelder and Counter and Dynamic Punch Lucario and Counter and Aura Sphere Chandelure and Fire Spin and Overheat Dermanitan and Fire Fang and Overheat Brazilian and Counter and Blast Burn

Thundurus (Terrian) counter

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Zekrom counter

Palkia, Dragontail, Dracomete O Dialga, Dragon Breath, Dracometeo Garchonp, Dragontail, Outrage Lake Aza, Dragontail, Outrage Reshiram, Dragon Breath, Dracomete Ozechrome, Dragon Breath, Outrage

Zerneas counter

Metagross, Brett Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga, Metal Claw, Iron Head Genesect, Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb Exca Drill, Metal Claw, Iron Head Roserade, Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb Genger, Rick, Sludge Bomb

And that’s the ultimate raid day guide for Pokemon GO Fest 2021. These are all the best counters to all the Legendary Pokemon that appear throughout the day. Save and pull up to form a raid team each time.

