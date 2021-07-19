Giant eggs along Lakeshore Drive mark Chicago’s Pokemon GO Fest





Passing Maggie Daley Park along Lakeshore Drive this weekend, you’ll find a giant 50-foot egg in the heart of Chicago’s 2021 Pokemon GO Fest.

Pokemon GO is an iOS and Android game that tracks the user’s location and enhances reality by displaying Pokemon on the phone screen, celebrating its 5th anniversary and hosting face-to-face activities in 20 cities around the world.

Take photos at Maggie Daley Park, Lincoln Park, Ogden Plaza, Magnificent Mile, and Navy Pier, and use your cell phone while thousands of Chicago people are trying to capture more than 75 Pokemon in an assault. Looking down. Game developer Niantic will also be offering a free gift at Maggie Daily Park.

People play Pokemon Go while waiting in line to register for the Pokemon Go Fest at Maggie Daily Park on Saturday, July 17, 2021.Anthony Vasquez / Sun Times Anthony Vasquez, Anthony Vasquez / Sun Times

Niantic handed out wristbands to the first 1,000 people at Maggie Daily Park on Saturday to watch a live event. You can also virtually access live events.

Several rare Pokemon characters are projected on the eggs, exciting many participants, including Gordon Arqueta in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ecstatic, 37-year-old Arqueta said. This is my first time to go to Pokemon Fest. It was like we absolutely had to travel to see it, especially when we heard they had a huge egg in Chicago.

Tiffany and Alex Mateo, 33, take pictures at Pokemon Gofest.Anthony Vasquez / Sun Times

Arqueta, who came with his family, is a truck driver. He said it was fun to play while traveling cross-country.

We scan a lot of the country, it’s fun for Pokemon, he said. You can go out and see different areas, where you can see new Pokemon.

Alex Mateo, 33, who is there with his wife, said he has been playing the game since it was launched in 2016.

According to the residents of Naperville, we enjoy going out and walking around the city and everywhere to catch Pokemon.

As for eggs, Mateo said he wanted some special Pokemon to emerge from it.

The festival concludes Sunday.

People register for Pokemon Gofest at Maggie Daley Park.Anthony Vasquez / Sun Times

