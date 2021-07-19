Experts say smartphone orientation can endanger beginner hikers





For inexperienced hikers, smartphones are a versatile tool. Flashlight, emergency beacon and GPS are all included in one device. However, experts say it is unwise and potentially life-threatening for hikers to rely solely on their cell phones when heading into the wilderness.

The app and online maps have confused hikers on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

In Scotland, mountaineers warn visitors that Google Maps could lead them to deadly trails that could force them to trek through steep cliffs and rocky terrain. I will.

According to a joint statement by mountaineering organization Mountaineering Scotland and nature-preserving charity John Muir Trust, many visitors have recently used Google Maps to reach the top of the 4,500-foot mountain, Ben Nevis. It has arrived. United Kingdom region.

Ben Nevis, a popular but dangerous mountaineering spot in the Scottish Highlands, about 70 miles northwest of Glasgow, is Britain’s tallest mountain.

When hikers follow Google’s instructions to the parking lot closest to the mountaintop, the map shows a route straight up the mountain. Even experienced mountaineers will have a hard time following that path, Heather Morning, a mountaineering adviser to Scotland, said in a statement.

Good visibility would be difficult, Morning said. With the addition of low clouds and rain, the proposed Google line is potentially deadly.

The problem is that while smartphones facilitate many activities, from car calls to takeaway orders, devices are complicated for some hikers who are unaware that they need much more than a phone. That’s right.

Mountaineering Scotland recently reported that many people in the country were injured after following the hiking routes they found online. Ben Nevis is the site of many deaths in recent years, including a 24-year-old woman last month and three men in 2019.

Climbers were warned as hikers flocked outdoors and along paths during a coronavirus pandemic. Hiking itself is a safe and socially distant effort, but as more people hit the trail, injuries are becoming a problem.

Ben Nevis isn’t the only hiker in trouble. In New Hampshire, mountain rescuers said they saved many people who were not equipped to go out.

A hiker lost in White Mountain calls the New Hampshire Fish and Games department at least once a week in the summer. Alex Lopashansky, department guardian.

They try to follow the path of their phone that takes them into the woods, and they get themselves very lost, he said.

According to Sergeant Ropashansky, these hikers don’t know where they are because their screens are much smaller than paper maps. Rescuers can take hours to find them if police officers cannot tell them to return to the trail by phone.

More complex factors include getting lost in remote areas without cell service, or running out of power on the device, making it useless to call for help.

If the hiker is at risk, a rescue agency will participate in the operation. Rick Will Cox, a member of New Hampshire’s Mountain Rescue Service, said many of the people he saves don’t have maps or compasses.

People think magic phones are all they need, and they go, let me check Google, Wilcox said, and that’s where they’re wrong ..

Wesley Trimble, a spokesman for the American Hiking Society, said he was concerned about people using the app to follow routes that have not been approved by experts.

Much of the information on the Internet is crowdsourced, so information from land managers, parks, and trail organizations is not always necessary, he said.

In Scotland, authorities recommend that visitors bring a paper map and compass to Ben Nevis, even for beginner trails.

For those who bravely face the icy terrain of the mountains, steep uphill slopes and poor visibility, the round trip from the visitor center to the summit is eight hours. But when hikers follow Google Maps to the recommended starting point, their journey becomes much more dangerous.

John Muir Trust has posted signs in the area to guide inexperienced climbers to the visitor center, but people often ignore these signs, a charity spokeswoman said. I did.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement that the dotted line on the map from the parking lot to the summit is not a walkable sidewalk, but a distance to the summit.

According to the statement, our driving route is currently directing people to the trailhead parking lot in the Nevis Valley, which is closest to the summit, and there are prominent signs that the trail is extremely dangerous.

Anyway, according to the company, users will be directed to mountain visitor centers instead of parking lots. A Google spokeswoman said the company is considering other routes near Ben Nevis.

The company said organizations can use Google’s geographic data upload tools to update mapping information. Users can report issues directly to Google.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/18/technology/google-maps-hike-danger.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos