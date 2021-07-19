Modernizing SAP business processes with the IBM Innovation Center for SAP solution





To accelerate customer modernization of SAP business processes on-premises and in the cloud, the former IBM SAP International Competence Center (ISICC) has been upgraded and converted to the new IBM Innovation Center for SAP Solutions.

The IBM Innovation Center for SAP Solutions has paid off after taking the next step in the first ISICC onsite collaboration between SAP and IBM, which was founded in 1993. Customers can use the new center to embark on a digital transformation journey using the IBM framework. Enterprise design thinking based on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technology for SAP applications.

This important event adds a long list of collaborations in the nearly 50-year partnership between IBM and SAP, and the two tech giants continue to invest strategically in the Evolution partnership, which began in June 2020.

Last April, they worked closely together to extend digital transformation capabilities to customers in different sectors by offering intelligent, industry-specific products that leverage new technologies to transform data into business value. I helped to do it.

In addition, long-time partners have joined forces this month to develop an IBM Cognitive Enterprise solution that delivers intelligent workflows built on IBM’s Essentials platform, with built-in data intelligence and end-to-end process integration. Supports data-driven processes.

According to Peter Maier, president of SAP Industries and Customer Advisory, the two teams are designing and delivering intelligent end-to-end industry solutions as part of a joint effort. He commented on the new IBM Innovation Center for SAP solutions, emphasizing:

This collaboration enhances data insights based on both SAP and IBM predictive capabilities and automation. SAP appreciates IBM’s decades of partnership investment, especially local investment in the Innovation Center, which accelerates our customers’ digital transformation efforts.

SAP and IBM experts to help you modernize your SAP business processes

Meanwhile, Tanja Scheller, director of the IBM Innovation Center for SAP Solutions, said from the center how customers and partners can use IBM Cloud and AI to modernize SAP business processes and respond more appropriately and quickly to market opportunities. I explained that you can get guidance.

From migrating SAP S / 4HANA to deploying hybrid clouds to establishing intelligent industry workflows, IBM and SAP experts work closely together to develop solutions tailored to meet your specific business needs. I will.

In addition, IBM Rapid Move Studio is a competency center within the IBM Innovation Center for SAP Solutions, allowing customers to experience a hybrid migration approach to implement SAP S / 4HANA using their existing SAP investments.

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP, said the Competency Hub will provide clients with a central point of contact. As an IBM partner, SNP aims to move SAP customers to SAP S / 4HANA and the cloud quickly and securely.

By sharing and supplementing our knowledge, we can meet both current and future customer requirements. In this way, we pave the way for our customers to become intelligent and connected enterprises, Eberhardt argued.

In addition, the new center will act as an integrated facility for IBM and Red Hat professionals to help modernize SAP systems, laying the foundation for digital transformation and future development. Jochen Glasser, Global Head of SAP Business at Red Hat, said:

“Red Hat and SAP have been working together for 20 years and have built a strong partnership during this time. Our open hybrid infrastructure solutions are SAP certified and provide added value far beyond migration. And it is clearly presented at the Innovation Center in Walldorf. “

Strengthen the alliance for almost 50 years

Keith Costello, general manager of IBM’s global SAP business, emphasized in his blog that partnerships should not focus solely on press releases, co-sponsors, or events. He said that a true relationship requires each party to invest time, energy and capital.

He concludes that this is the deep, long-lasting and long-lasting partnership between IBM and SAP that is a real value differentiator for clients.

IBM will continue to work closely with SAP to enhance its solutions, complementing collaboration in the cloud with collaboration between RISE and SAP. IBM was one of the many partners to strengthen its commitment to drive digital transformation in a variety of industries and to support SAP as a comprehensive business transformation service.

