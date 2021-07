Siemens employs telecommuting in search of technicians

Siemens, Europe’s largest industrial group, is looking for top technology employees in Asia and the United States, emphasizing how the telecommuting scheme pioneered during the pandemic is changing hiring.

“We have to go where they are and find talent,” Roland Busch, the newly established CEO, told the Financial Times that a € 110 billion company has software for physical products from anywhere. He added that he was able to develop.

“I know that for Asia, many of these people don’t want to come to Europe,” he added. “They say:” I’m sitting in a huge growth market, why am I going to Europe? “

Siemens told investors last month that it would transform itself into a “focused tech company,” but recently robbed Cisco and Amazon’s AWS of talent. Currently, we employ more than 4,000 technical staff in three core units in 20 countries.

According to Bush, finding the right people has become more expensive, but the use of technologies such as virtual glasses has made it “much easier to disperse employees” and of potential applicants. The pool has expanded.

“During the pandemic, we were able to do an acceptance test [for products like switching cabinets] You can run services remotely and guide your customers, “he said.

For example, a German signal customer was backed by a Singapore engineer, Bush said. “The world is getting smaller and smaller,” he added.

Others in Europe have adopted similar strategies. Belgian chemical company Solvay, which officially adopted mobile working last year, has also expanded its adoption.

“Not only do we have access to diverse talent pools around the world, but we also have access to talent that wasn’t available otherwise because we need to work from home,” said Solvay’s Chief Human Resources Officer. Hervé Tiberghien told FT.

However, France’s Schneider Electric, one of Siemens’ major competitors, deliberately avoided such a move. Bruno Zelvib, chief technology officer of an industrial and technology company, said that full flexibility regarding employee location will not be immediately available.

“Mostly pure software players like Twitter are adopting this complete flexibility paradigm rather than building complex systems that interconnect hardware and software.” He said. “We need someone to touch the device and do the physical things directly.”

“We don’t think we’re heading for’work from where you want,'” said Zerbib, who said Schneider would be more flexible about where people work and would adopt a “hybrid model.”

Executives who have worked in Silicon Valley for over 20 years believe that the bigger question is how world-leading technology hub companies maintain their own innovations in the face of greater demands for flexibility. I am.

“People tend to want to live in more affordable areas. Is it okay to move to Arizona or Colorado?” He asked.

“For now, I don’t think California-based people will work for Schneider.”

