Global Finance Earthquake Shift-Opinions





Andrew Sheng (ANN)

Hong Kong ● Monday, July 19, 2021 2021-07-1901: 11 0 6281d9f905b49edfeb97b8e903233006 2 Opinion Finance, USA, Banks, FinTech, Startups, Blockchain, Technology, Artificial Intelligence Free

August 15, 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of US President Richard Nixon’s separation of the US dollar from gold. Instead of the crisis, the next half century showed the excellence of the US financial system over global domination.

In 2017, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commissioned four major investigations into the US financial system, examining their efficiency, resilience, innovation, and regulation. These studies highlight the US’s dominance in all four areas: banking, capital markets, wealth management and financial technology.

Quote: “The US banking system is the most powerful in the world” … “The US capital market is the largest, deepest and most vibrant in the world … (it) the $ 29 trillion stock market, $ 14 trillion For US Treasury bills, $ 8.5 trillion corporate bond market, and $ 200 trillion (principal notation) derivatives market, including markets. ”

“Nine of the world’s top ten asset managers are headquartered in the United States.” In the area of ​​financial technology, “US companies have nearly $ 117 billion in global cumulative investment from 2010 to 2017. It occupies half. “

Of course, it is the role of the US dollar’s major currency pricing that underpins the success of the US financial system. The dollar accounted for 88% of the pair’s forex currency transactions in 2019 and 59% of the official forex holdings. It is widely used in manufacturing trade claims, but less commonly in service trade.

As major IMF studies show, this pricing role influences the exchange rate policy of emerging market economies (EMEs). Devaluation only has a limited positive impact on exports and amplifies the reduction in imports. In addition, since EME debt is primarily denominated in dollars, a stronger dollar will have an overall contraction impact on EME liquidity and growth.

That’s why almost every EME economy, not just the US Treasury, is worried about rising US interest rates.

A combination of several factors has led to recent seismic changes in the global financial situation. First, financial technology has eroded the dominant share of the banking system. The Financial Stability Board (FSB) 2020 report on non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) states that as of the end of 2019, 38.5% of banks accounted for 49.5% of global financial assets of $ 404 trillion. I made it clear. In fact, NBFI’s total lending exceeds bank lending, partly due to tighter banking regulations and rising bank capital and liquidity costs. “

Second, financial technology uses the advantages of big data, artificial intelligence, apps, and cloud computing, as well as new fintech startups to provide more convenient and faster customer-oriented finance. For individuals and businesses that has enabled new entry into the financial sector, including platforms.

This month, a major BIS study of the impact of fintech and digitization on financial market structures showed how Big Tech has been working on traditional banking services, especially payment services, lending and even wealth management. ..

Combining the growth of NBFI and BigTech, traditional bank regulators and regulators have noticed that there are fewer and fewer financial systems to regulate, but central banks are responsible for overall financial stability. I am. Regulating a complex financial ecosystem is like trying to detain a giant elephant by a large number of experts, each trapped in their own silo. And politically, no one wants to empower super-regulators to govern them all.

Third, due to fierce geopolitical competition, the financial situation has plunged into a new minefield. If the global supply chain is separated by different standards and reaches the different technical standards of Splinternet, how do finances need to respond? As the United States puts pressure on Chinese businesses and individuals through new sanctions and legislation, financial institutions and businesses struggle to deal with goal post changes and game changes.

The Ant Finance and Didi events better reflect regulatory concerns about whether large domestic big data platforms are subject to foreign legislation affecting national security. For example, will India continue to allow foreign Big Tech to own all client data?

Fourth, there is a regulatory trend towards “open financial data” that allows banks to open customer databases and allow new players to access customer accounts, and data offers new products and services. However, this also means serious concerns about client privacy and data security. If five companies (Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle) dominate 70% of cloud-related infrastructure services, countries that still understand how to manage competition fairly in the fintech world there is no.

Fifth, blockchain technology, cyber currencies, and central bank digital currencies are becoming more and more active, less dependent on official currencies, and allowing unregulated payments and transactions. In short, official regulators are responsible for the stability of the system, but may not have access to what is really happening in the blockchain space. It’s an accident waiting to happen.

All of this suggests that the global financial system has become faster, more complex, intertwined and self-managing than any other country. What is the risk of a financial accident that can easily escalate into a financial crisis if the largest financial system is involved in increasingly fierce geopolitical competition?

During the 2008 global financial crisis, a group of 20 people worked together to take various actions. This time there is no unity as the United States continues to impose economic sanctions on its enemies and rivals. As of January 2021, there were 4,283 cases, of which 246 and 8 were for entities in China and Hong Kong, respectively.

The fintech valuation bubble, which boosted the rise in the stock market and invested in technology, is basically driven by the central bank’s loose monetary policy. Central bank assets grew at an average annual rate of 8.4% between 2013 and 2018, growing faster than banks (3.8%) and NBFI (5.9%), reaching 7.5% of global financial assets. Did. Does this mean that financial markets can assume that central banks will continue to undertake prosperity?

As inflation emerges, central banks will have to reverse their loose financial stance, which will put stress on the global financial system. There are structural and regulatory rifts in the global financial system, which can only be corrected by having some political understanding among large corporations. Without this, expect nasty results.

*** ***

The writer comments on world affairs from an Asian perspective. The expressed views are his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.thejakartapost.com/academia/2021/07/19/the-seismic-shift-in-global-finance.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos