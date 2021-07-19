How did Utahns sell the car before Google?They called big tein





34 years ago, when he was just starting out in the used car business, Tane Wanlass came up with the idea.

I noticed that I found a car that couldn’t be sold without buying a car in the first place, so one day I set foot in the office of a newspaper company in the advertising department. Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune have posted a classified ad in Section 495, Vehicles Wanted :.

Buy a car.

Then he sat down to see if anyone would call, as if the fisherman would bite.

After 27,000 cars, his phone is still ringing.

Of course, there’s a twist to this story, as two Salt Lake City dailys stopped printing daily earlier this year. The last day the Big Tanes ad was placed in Section 495 was December 31, 2020, ending 33 consecutive years in a row. This can be considered a kind of record.

But by that time, he had more than 30 years of momentum to keep him going. In addition to that, there were two things I didn’t have in 1987.

Tane Wanlass shows a guardian angel on display in his car office in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Tane standing at 6 feet 7 and everyone, including himself, doesn’t consider Big Tane to be a marketing genius or a pioneer in setting trends, but the truth is, if he can brag. The idea of ​​buying a car directly from the public came long before he offered to buy your car and give you an online quote in minutes.

From the beginning, his business plans have focused on people, not the cars they sell. It often alleviates situations that have some problem or require a departure.

He says that if your car breaks down, breaks down, or gets in the way for some reason, it can put you in a very annoying and inconvenient place. I really feel that these individuals and Im are going far beyond the extra miles to help them out of their predicament. I’m saying this, just because your car is junk doesn’t mean you need to be treated like junk.

I like people. I enjoy listening to them. I get kicks from them. Everyone is different, everyone’s situation is different. Yes, they have a broken car or they want to get rid of it, but that’s it. Then they are all unique.

So is Big Tein. A stereotyped image of a used car salesman wearing a loud sports court and talking at high pressure? It’s not him. Big Tein pretends to be a Franciscan monk. He begs. He will contain. He is not a threat. He avoids your schedule. He answers his phone. He calls home.

His office is a 1996 GMC Yukon taxi that he bought when he traveled 95,000 miles in 2002. Today it has 750,000 miles. The motors and transmissions have been replaced, but they still work and have visited dead cars in almost every area along the Wasatch Front and Back for the past 19 years.

Tane Wanlass sits in his car office over 740,000 miles in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 18, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

His dress code consists of a Carhartt polo shirt and Carhartt cargo shorts, both gray. He has 10 of each and spins them.

I’m just going to Steve Jobs’ approach to the wardrobe, he says. I’m a big fan of Carhartt. I do not know why.

(Obviously when something goes well, such as uniforms, Yukon, home-calling ads, job ads he sticks to, his cousin Joel Clark said in the same awe and admiration. As you can see, Big Tane has been wearing the same Something So Right retainer for a long time and is back obsolete.)

When he completes the deal with a 99% chance, he will give out a BigTane thank you bumper sticker and a box of BigTane thank you cookies. See his website carsoldforcash.com. It’s like selling your car to your favorite uncle.

The formula may not be flashy, but it works. So far, 27,000 have been purchased, which means that we have purchased an average of 2.1 cars daily for the past 34 years.

And it’s getting easier because more and more people are finding him instead of finding him.

He has nostalgia for the newspaper advertising era, but he doesn’t want it to come back.

In contrast to classified ads days, anyone who needs to sell a car visits Google, conducts a survey, and reads reviews. Recently, it went from 4.6 to 4.7 in Google reviews. That’s a huge deal for my business. That’s a big deal for Big Tein.

It took me a while to post myself on social media. But the internet was a big blessing. I feel like I have reinvented myself. Here I am 61 years old and I am more excited about my work than ever before. It used to be good, but I like new days more.

