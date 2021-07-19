Financing and M & A Summary: Greenvolt Raises 150 Million IPOs to Expand Renewable Energy





Greenvolt, a Portuguese-based renewable energy company, has an initial public offering (IPO) of 150 million (approximately 177 million) to fund its expansion, including solar parks and wind farms in Europe. I raised a dollar). The IPO rates Greenbolt for more than $ 500 million. Greenvolt shares began trading on the Euronext Lisbon with the GVLOT symbol on Thursday. Greenvolt has set a price of 30.59 million shares at 4.25 (~ $ 5.02) per share, with a lower limit in the initially set range of 5 (~ $ 6). He said the green shoe option for up to 4.59 million additional shares publicly disclosed to the offering’s co-global coordinator will be exercised.

Sunlight Financial, a U.S.-based residential solar finance platform, has terminated its previously announced business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by a fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management. Was announced. Its consolidated subsidiary, Apollo). The business combination was approved by Spartan shareholders. The merged company will be named Sunlight Financial Holdings, its common stock will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SUNL”, and the warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SUNLW”.

Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, a subsidiary of Leeward Renewable Energy, has closed a $ 375 million offer for senior notes with a maturity of 4.250% in 2029 (green bond). Wells Fargo Bank is acting as a management agent for the $ 100 million revolving credit facility that ended with a bond offer.

Sustainability advisory firm ERM has acquired energy consultancy Element Energy. The acquisition gives ERM expertise to develop, commercialize, and implement low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen and fuel cells, electrification, energy storage, and the use and storage of carbon capture. The deal follows the recent acquisition of renewable energy consultancy RCG and energy and sustainability strategy consultancy E4tech.

China’s photovoltaic-grade polysilicon manufacturer Daqo New Energy is an IPO of Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (Xinjiang Daqo), its major investment subsidiary, on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. ) Is being applied for. The IPO price of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was announced by the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The IPO’s proposed pricing is RMB 21.49 (~ $ 3.32) per share. The estimated total revenue of the IPO is expected to be approximately RMB6.45 billion (approximately $ 1 billion). After the IPO, Daqo New Energy will own about 80.7% of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Innergex Renewable Energy, an independent renewable energy producer and developer of renewable energy projects, has acquired a remaining 50% stake in Energa Llaima for a total consideration of $ 71.35 million. After the transaction, Innergex is currently interested in operating three hydropower plants with a total installed capacity of 152 MW and a solar thermal facility with a total installed capacity of 34 MW in Chile. Innergex completed the acquisition by issuing 4,048,215 shares of Innergex common stock to shareholders of Energa Llaima for $ 22.09 per share. This is equivalent to a 10-day volume-weighted average price.

Fundeen, a provider of investment platforms for individuals to invest in renewable energy, is 1.2 million (approximately 1.4 million) led by the Energy Diversification and Conservation Institute, a public institution belonging to the Minister of Environment and Population Affairs. I raised a dollar). Grupo Enhol, an independent energy producer.

Energy solutions provider AES Andes has sold a 49% stake in Chile’s renewable energy for $ 441 million, while AES Andes remains a 51% controlling shareholder. Chile Renovables will acquire Andes Solar IIa, Andes Solar IIb, Los Olmos, Mesamvida, and Campo Lindo after achieving a full commercial operating day with a total capacity of 734 MW. The deal with GIP includes the sale of 49% of the 734 MW renewable asset portfolio and the option to acquire a second block of assets under the same terms in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mercomindia.com/funding-and-ma-roundup-greenvolt-ipo/

