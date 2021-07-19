Clean Science and Technology creates a bumper list.Stocks debut at almost double the IPO price





The public issue was the sale by existing investors (OFS) entirely, including the company’s promoters. (Image: Reuters)

Clean Science and Technology shares are listed on the stock exchange today, even if bears hurt sentiment across the market. Shares of Clean Science and Technology started trading on the exchange at Rs 1,784 per share, up 98.27% or Rs 884.40 per share from the IPO price of Rs 900 per share. Clean Science, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, has a global presence with a focus on the development of green chemicals. The company manufactures specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals, pharmaceutical intermediates and FMCG chemicals. At the time of listing, Clean Science and Technology had a market capitalization of Rs 18,953.

Clean Science and Technology has received a great deal of interest from investors. The public issue of Rs 1,546 was subscribed 93.41 times and all pockets of investors oversubscribed the quota. Qualified institutional investors (QIB) have bid on IPOs more than 156 times, and HNWIs (HNI) have bid on this issue 206 times. Individual investors bid 9 times as much as the reserved portion. The public issue was the sale by existing investors (OFS) entirely, including the company’s promoters.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal love CSTL because of its focus on green chemicals, a diverse product portfolio, strong finance with industry-leading margin / return ratios, and the forefront of ESG. The brokerage firm had a subscription rating on this issue. This issue is reasonably rated as 48.2x FY21 P / E (average peer FY21 P / E 60x) on a post-issue basis, but enjoys a high RoE of 45% (average peer RoE 18%). They added. Clean Science and Technology’s net profit increased from Rs 97 in the 2018-19 fiscal year to Rs 198 in the previous fiscal year.

Founded in 2003, the company is one of the fastest growing and most profitable specialty chemicals manufacturers in the world, according to securities firm Geojit Financial Services. The overall specialty chemicals market is valued at $ 800 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow by 5% to 6% over the next five years, giving the company significant growth opportunities. Geojit Financial Services subscribed to this issue and rated the company with a 48x P / E (FY21). Assign a long-term subscribe rating to this issue given technical expertise, process innovation, a consistent focus on R & D, a positive industry outlook, a good margin profile, and a healthy rate of return. ..

The company will be listed on other companies in the same industry, including Vinati Organics Limited, Fine Organic Industries Limited, Atul, SRF, Navin Fluorine and PI Industries.

