What is Pegasus Software? How do you hack your phone to spy on you?





In 2019, Pegasus Software got public attention when it was reported that some journalists and activists were familiar with WhatsApp about the endangerment of mobile phones by spyware. ..

Very sophisticated surveillance software is once again at the center of great controversy. On Sunday, July 18, a document acquired and evaluated by an international media collaboration provided a list of phone numbers that could be monitored by unidentified agencies using Pegasus software. It was widely reported that there was. More than 40 journalists in India have been reported to have been targeted alongside several other public figures such as politicians and activists.

This is a developing story, but it is of utmost importance to understand the software, its history, and how to hack into your smartphone to completely compromise information.

What is Pegasus Software?

Developed by an Israeli technology company called the NSO Group, Pegasus is a highly sophisticated surveillance software. The NSO Group is well known for its expertise in creating specialized cyberweapons.

Pegasus first became known in 2016 when it was reported that the software was used to attempt to hack Arab human rights activists into the iPhone. iPhone maker Apple released an iOS update a few days after the incident. Aim to hack the phone with Pegasus.

In 2017, cybersecurity researchers discovered that the software could also be exploited on Android-based smartphones. This discovery led to a new security update. Pegasus is also in conflict with Facebook, which has sued the NSO Group for creating surveillance software in 2019.

Pegasus is called the most sophisticated hacking software available today to break into your phone. The NSO Group has repeatedly claimed that it is not responsible for misuse of Pegasus software. The group claims to sell the tool only to scrutinized governments, not to individuals or other groups.

How does Pegasus hack the phone?

Pegasus’s biggest USP for its users is a seamless intrusion that promises if the targeted individual may not even have the idea that their phone is at risk.

There are several reported methods adopted to endanger the phone via Pegasus software. Hacking can occur when a target clicks on a malicious URL sent to their mobile phone. The software can also be installed by exploiting a security bug in voice calls via WhatsApp and similar apps. A single missed call installs software on the target phone and removes the call log entry, making it unnoticed by the victim of the hack.

With Pegasus installed, you may have access to all the information available on your phone, including encrypted chats and files. According to cybersecurity researchers, Pegasus can access messages, calls, app activity, user locations, camcorders, and microphones from compromised devices.

Researchers at Kaspersky, a well-known cybersecurity company, used the term “full surveillance” to refer to the capabilities of the Pegasus software.

Modular malware

Researchers call Pegasus software modular malware. According to their findings, Pegasus scans the target phone and installs various modules depending on the requirements. In particular, these modules can:

Read user messages and emails Listen to calls Capture screenshots Log pressed keys Steal browser history and contacts

