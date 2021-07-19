New Mexico Startup Maps Chronic Pain With New Technology »Albuquerque Journal





Today’s catastrophic opioid epidemic may be partly due to the lack of comprehensive tools in the medical industry to analyze, diagnose, and effectively treat chronic pain, but now , New Mexico start-ups may have breakthrough solutions to start tackling the problem.

With PainScan System Inc.’s patent-pending technology, doctors and clinical technicians can use a simple touch test to measure the intensity of pain in any part of the patient’s body, using an individual’s on an iPad or computer screen. You can quickly create a detailed 3D map of pain points. This allows doctors to get a complete picture of a person’s symptoms, better diagnose the cause, and develop more effective treatments.

Dr. Andru Zeller, a family practitioner, devised this system in collaboration with patients at his private clinic in Las Cruces. And since 2015, he has been working to transform his ideas into functional, marketable technologies that may soon be available in the medical industry.

The concept came from working directly with people who didn’t want opiates to deal with pain, Zeller said.

“It challenged me to understand what’s happening with their pain and how to help them feel better,” Zeller told the journal. “It became clear that there was a lack of important tools for a clear picture of human pain.”

MRI and other tests allow doctors to see things inside the patient.

“But they are terrible in identifying chronic pain for which there is no obvious cause,” Zeller said. “The PainScan device was born from that. We need a more sophisticated way to fully map patient pain using touch testing.”

PainScan’s Zeller and his team are still testing and modifying the system, and based on doctor feedback, devise new iterations of the technology to meet their needs.

However, early basic techniques included a special “clinical” implant with an ultra-thin sensor to measure the degree of pressure the inspector touched or touched the patient’s pain area. “Medical gloves” are included. It is a camera for tracking palpated locations and a special developed by the PainScan team to quickly capture all data from cameras and sensors in real time and display it on the patient’s 3D avatar on a computer screen. It is backed up by various software platforms.

The system includes a handheld device that the patient holds when the doctor touches or touches the area of ​​pain. The patient’s grip response indicates pain felt on a scale of 1 to 10. All of this is captured by the software platform and incorporated into the 3D image.

“Today’s verbal 0-10 scale is Paleolithic,” Zeller said. “This system provides precision medicine to measure pain that we don’t have today.”

The PainScan team also assists in guiding physical examinations by incorporating artificial intelligence or machine learning into the software platform to suggest doctors to extend or repeat specific palpation points based on the patient’s response. It helps develop a more comprehensive image of the reaction of every individual patient and the pain they experience.

The team also plans to integrate a waistband with embedded sensors into the system to measure the movement of the patient’s muscles during the test, Zeller said. This helps the doctor to better record the patient’s overall response when palpating the painful area. This is because when people feel pain, they tend to get tense and tighten their muscles.

Overall, the system does not simply prescribe painkillers or other common treatments, but allows the doctor to identify susceptibility, diagnose the cause, and apply the appropriate treatment to the patient’s particular condition. We can provide a detailed “baseline” of personal pain to help.

In addition, the baseline helps to survive the patient’s subjectivity. This is important because people tend to generalize the pain they feel without an accurate explanation and often downplay the amount of pain they feel.

“People tend to emphasize pain, even if their facial expressions are different,” Zeller said. “With an objective baseline, we can overcome socially or culturally conditioned spirits and reach a” base brain “reaction shared by all. “

Similarly, many healthcare professionals working in primary, emergency, and emergency care settings are often under-trained in pain analysis and face time pressures that lead to superficial examinations. Said Zeller.

“This system guides poorly trained clinicians in anatomy and pain analysis and helps pain condition professionals see what they might otherwise see. “I will.”

The system can also be used for pre- and post-treatment tests, allowing doctors and researchers to identify patients’ chronic pain trends over time and measure how treatment works. And you can pursue a new course of action.

“Researchers can use it to study more complex treatments with solid tests before and after treatment,” Zeller said.

This helps occupational therapists with an objective baseline to show improvement through treatment and, as a result, keep paying for patient care with the support of insurance companies.

Zeller officially launched the company in 2018, but has since changed its name from Just Healthcare LLC to PainScan System.

From the beginning, Las Cruces’ Arrowhead Center, which manages all entrepreneurship and technology transfer programs at New Mexico State University, has provided important support to PainScan. NMSU’s Federal and State Technology Partnership (NM FAST) program helped Zeller win a $ 256,000 SME Innovation Research Grant from the National Science Foundation this year to continue developing PainScan technology. ..

The US Small Business Administration provides $ 125,000 annually to help raise funds for FAST. It was launched in 2015 by the Arrowhead Center to work with SMEs and start-ups throughout the state in preparing applications for SBIR and SME technology transfer grants from federal agencies such as the NSF. .. Over the last six years, the FAST program has helped 240 companies around New Mexico, bringing the total SBIR and STTR awards to $ 11.6 million.

Arrowhead Deputy Director Dana Catron said Zeller “fits naturally” to FAST.

“He is one of the people who worked in his profession enough time to identify a critical need and create something to successfully meet that need,” Catron told Journal. “His technology is sound and he is enthusiastic about what he is doing.”

NMSU also helped Zeller raise $ 72,000 from the state’s SME support program, allowing PainScan to receive technical assistance from the New Mexico State Institute.

John Mierzwa, CEO of Albuquerque-based website developer Ingenuity Software, has joined PainScan as CEO and is now helping Zeller look for private investment.

“We are editing the material to get started talking to investors,” Mierzwa told the journal. “We are pretty confident about the future of PainScan. It provides a missing part of the chronic pain puzzle in medicine.”

Zeller himself invested about $ 70,000 in his own money in the company. PainScan recently acquired a facility with laboratory space in Las Cruces. We currently employ 8 people.

Kevin Robinson-Avila covers Journal’s technology, energy, venture capital and utilities. He can be contacted at [email protected]

