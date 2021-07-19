Sundar Pichai talks about Google’s innovation, Silicon Valley





Sundar Pichai has maintained a historically low profile, especially recently, compared to other tech CEOs. A fascinating interview with Alphabet / Google CEO by the BBC aired last week in the UK reveals more than a recent talk.

BBC interviewer Amol Rajan begins with the youth and upbringing of Sundar Pichai. As a teenager (mid to late 1980s), Sundal already said, “I really wanted to be in Silicon Valley.”

It was Apple’s place, where semiconductors were invented. I wanted to get involved where technology is evolving. It was my dream to get here.

During an interview that took place when Gmail was first announced on April 1, 2004, there was a fun anecdote about how he ate ice cream with (now YouTube) CEO Susan Wojcski.

Pichai: I thought this was a unique place. Unlike that, people are very optimistic and idealistic.

BBC: Do you still have the same optimism and idealism today?Relieved by the realism I imagine

Pichai: Sure, I think people understand that they are at stake, but today it’s still the place where people amplify your ideas. You talk about what you want to do and people try to help. They are based on your ideas. And it can still be seen today. It’s very unique and I think it’s very important to me.

As Big Tech faces significant regulatory action around the world, Pichai opposed the idea that the size of Google / Alphabet would give it a disproportionate amount of power.

Do you think we are sufficiently innovative? The relationship will be 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years later. And know the work done to get it every year. We need to regain it and know if we have missed a single trend.

As you know, you can go back 10 or 15 years to see the top companies by market capitalization. I think their CEOS had such an argument. Some of those companies are not the top companies today.

In retrospect, it’s always true. So this time for some reason what you are claiming is different. For some reason there are these companies that will always be the most successful companies.

Through an interview, Pichai talks about how Google cares about competition. In one example, he advertised how internal teams see whether acquisitions will join the competition in the market. This is related to a recent New York Times article. Pichai [Fitbit] Especially when it comes to integration, product planning, and user data protection.

Finally, in a fun round of lightning, Pichai drove Tesla, ate no meat, revealed that Dosa (South Indian crepe) was his favorite meal, and hoped to meet Stephen Hawking. I will.

A full interview with Sundar Pichai is available on BBC iPlayer if you are in the UK.

