Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy on July 19, 2021





July 19, 2021 by Disha Shinha

Digitalization and cutting-edge technology are driving demand from technology companies around the world. Investors want to secure time and money with higher ROI for the near future. Therefore, it is imperative for investors to observe the current prices and market capitalization of multiple tech stocks before investing in the long run.

According to Yahoo Finance, Analytics Insight provides a list of the top five technology stocks.

TCS

Current Price: US $ 3190.00

Market capitalization: US $ 11.8 trillion

TATA Consulting Services is known as a global leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, with an extensive network of innovation and delivery centers around the world. We combine technology expertise with business intelligence to deliver effective results to our clients. TCS offers services such as cloud, consulting, analytics and insights, IoT and blockchain, as well as multiple products such as TCS Connected Intelligence Platform and TCS Customer Intelligence and Insights.

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Current Price: US $ 151.91

Market capitalization: US $ 453.94 billion

JP Morgan is widely known as a global leader in financial services that provides solutions to the most important companies, governments and institutions around the world. It focuses on creating a thriving work environment for innovation and improving customer service in a technology-driven era with the help of artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and other disruptive technologies.

Reliance Industries Limited

Current Price: US $ 2113.15

Market capitalization: US $ 14.29 trillion

Reliance Industries Ltd. is well known for its commitment to innovation-driven exponential growth in a variety of industries. It has made some significant technological advances in the development of new and unique catalysts and products to drive growth in this highly competitive world. Reliance innovation has been used in several industries in India (transportation, medical, retail).

HCL Technologies

Current Price: US $ 1,006.85

Market capitalization: US $ 2.73 trillion

HCL Technologies focuses on delivering innovative technology solutions centered on disruptive technologies such as IoT, cloud, automation and cybersecurity. The company claims to be a next-generation global technology company offering technology products and services developed through 40 years of innovation in R & D facilities and joint innovation labs in 50 countries. It serves the financial, life sciences, healthcare, public services, consumer services and manufacturing sectors.

Micron Technology, Inc

Current Price: US $ 75.01

Market capitalization: US $ 84.44 billion

Micron Technology is a world leader in innovative memory solutions, transforming the way the world uses information through significant technological advances to provide optimal memory and storage systems for a variety of applications. This will help accelerate the transformation of information into intelligence with this 21st century’s broadest portfolio of technologies.

